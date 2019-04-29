World's largest bouncy castle coming to Delaware County

The world's largest bouncy castle, according to the Guinness World Records, is coming to Delaware County.

All ages, from toddlers to adults, are invited to jump around Big Bounce America's 10,000-square-foot inflatable castle in Aston.

The bouncy castle includes a basketball court, giant slide and massive ball pit. At the center, a DJ will play music and host games and competitions.

Additionally, there will be a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course and a 25-foot-tall space themed area with aliens, spaceships and more.

Big Bounce America will be in Delaware County Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26, and Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2.

Tickets start at $16. There are family-friendly sessions for different age groups, as well as adults-only sessions.

Still not sure what to expect? Watch the video below.

Maplezone Sports Village

4881 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014

