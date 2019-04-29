More Events:

April 29, 2019

World's largest bouncy castle coming to Delaware County

Kids, adults, everyone is invited to jump in

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Big Bounce America bringing World's Largest Bounce House to Philly Courtesy of/The Big Bounce America

The Big Bounce America bringing the world's largest bounce house to Philly.

The world's largest bouncy castle, according to the Guinness World Records, is coming to Delaware County.

All ages, from toddlers to adults, are invited to jump around Big Bounce America's 10,000-square-foot inflatable castle in Aston.

RELATED: Photo Pop Philly returning with new theme, new location | Parks on Tap will visit a different Philly park each week for 23 weeks

The bouncy castle includes a basketball court, giant slide and massive ball pit. At the center, a DJ will play music and host games and competitions.

Additionally, there will be a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course and a 25-foot-tall space themed area with aliens, spaceships and more.

Big Bounce America will be in Delaware County Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26, and Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2.

Tickets start at $16. There are family-friendly sessions for different age groups, as well as adults-only sessions.

Still not sure what to expect? Watch the video below.

Big Bounce America Tour: Aston

Friday, May 24, through Sunday, June 2
Tickets start at $16
Maplezone Sports Village
4881 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014

