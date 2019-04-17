Photo Pop Philly returning with new theme, new location

Last May, a pop-up exhibit opened with red, white and blue Instagrammable art from local artists. On Friday, May 17, Photo Pop Philly will return, but with a new theme and at a new location for 2019.

All of the new selfie-welcoming murals and installations – there will be more than 25 – will illustrate the theme "Sweet Paradise." The Philly artists creating the artwork have yet to be revealed.

As for the new home of the interactive art exhibit with endless photo ops, it's The Bourse, Old City's fancy new food hall.

Tickets for Photo Pop Philly are now available. Admission is $20 (kids, military members and groups receive a discount). When purchasing, pick a date and time. There's also plans to host opening parties on May 15 and 16, ahead of officially opening to the public.

After closing last year, Photo Pop Philly traveled to different events, like SXSW in Austin, Texas, to bring the experience national attention.



Check back for updates. We'll list the artists participating once they're announced.

Officially opening Friday, May 17

Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $20 general admission

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.