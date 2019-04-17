Go hungry to Oyster House's Shuck Fest

Oyster House's Shuck Fest, the restaurant's annual event celebrating oysters, will take place Sunday, April 28.

The main reason to attend is the oyster shucking competition for both professionals and amateurs.

Beginning at 2 p.m., the contest will start with the pros from Oyster House and other seafood restaurants in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. They'll be competing for a $200 cash prize.

"Top Chef" winner Kevin Sbraga, Marisa Magnatta of WMMR’s "The Preston & Steve Show" and Kass Dahlquist, known as PhillyFoodGirl on Instagram, will judge the competitors on speed and accuracy.

Penalties will be given for broken shells, cut oysters or incorrect number of oysters.

After a winner is crowned, amateur shuckers will compete with the same guidelines for a chance to win a $100 Oyster House gift certificate. You'll want to watch the action because at the end of each heat, oysters will be passed to the crowd.

Shuck Fest also features oyster shucking tutorials, where you can learn from the masters, "Meet-Greet-and-Eats" with local New Jersey oyster growers, a photo booth and a craft table for kids.



Throughout the afternoon, Oyster House's bar will be open, serving $5 specials on beer, cocktails and wine. Bowmore Scotch will also have a table offering tastings.

At the food booth (cash only), there will be New England clam chowder, crispy fried shrimp sliders and octopus tacos.



To attend Shuck Fest, pay $15 (also cash only) at the door. Children under 12 can attend with parents for free. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m.

This year, there's also a VIP option. The $25 ticket includes early admission at 11:30 a.m., a T-shirt and a cocktail. If you want one, email events@oysterhousephilly.com

Sunday, April 28

Noon to 4 p.m. | $15 admission

Oyster House

1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 567-7683



