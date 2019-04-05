More Events:

April 05, 2019

Participants in Philly Vegan Restaurant Week announced

Restaurants will either offer a vegan prix fixe menu or offer one special vegan dish

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Vegan
Carroll - Vegetarian Food Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Royal Tavern's vegan tempeh club with grilled tempeh, vegan bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli and a side salad.

After a successful first year, Philly Vegan Restaurant Week will return with a spring and fall edition for 2019.

The first will take place Sunday, April 28, through Saturday, May 4.

RELATED: Questlove partners with Impossible Meat to make vegan cheesesteak | Modern Chinese restaurant SuGa debuts $35 vegan menu | The next big thing in Philly cuisine: meatless eats

Restaurants are participating by either offering a three-course vegan menu for $35 or $45 and donating a portion of proceeds to Misfit Manor, or are highlighting one special vegan dish through the week and donating a portion of its proceeds to Misfit Manor.

The nonprofit's mission is to help rescue, rehabilitate and give homes to at-risk animals in the area.

As for the restaurants participating, Charlie was a Sinner., Bourbon & Branch, Royal Tavern, American Sardine Bar, Lou Bird's, Bar Bombón, Pumpkin BYOB, Dock Street Brewery and Sabrina's Cafe are a few. The full list, and what they're serving, can be viewed here.

Then in the fall, the second Vegan Restaurant Week of 2019 will take place. It will run from Sunday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 19.

Philly Vegan Restaurant Week

Sunday, April 28, through Saturday, May 4
Sunday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 19
Multiple restaurants in Philadelphia

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Vegan Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sixers part-owner Michael Rubin questions prostitution case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft
022219_Robert-Kraft_usat

Eagles

Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson
040419DukeJohnson

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier announces opening date for 2019 season
Morgan's Pier beer garden

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles have two of the best tight ends in the NFL
040419_Zach-Ertz_usat

Fitness

Here's the scoop on fasted cardio, weightlifting and workouts
intermittent fasting workouts

Food & Drink

Pizza Gutt creator to open first brick-and-mortar pizza shop in Kensington
0404_Pizzagut

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved