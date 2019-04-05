Participants in Philly Vegan Restaurant Week announced

After a successful first year, Philly Vegan Restaurant Week will return with a spring and fall edition for 2019.

The first will take place Sunday, April 28, through Saturday, May 4.

Restaurants are participating by either offering a three-course vegan menu for $35 or $45 and donating a portion of proceeds to Misfit Manor, or are highlighting one special vegan dish through the week and donating a portion of its proceeds to Misfit Manor.

The nonprofit's mission is to help rescue, rehabilitate and give homes to at-risk animals in the area.

As for the restaurants participating, Charlie was a Sinner., Bourbon & Branch, Royal Tavern, American Sardine Bar, Lou Bird's, Bar Bombón, Pumpkin BYOB, Dock Street Brewery and Sabrina's Cafe are a few. The full list, and what they're serving, can be viewed here.

Then in the fall, the second Vegan Restaurant Week of 2019 will take place. It will run from Sunday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 19.

