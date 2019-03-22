Modern Chinese restaurant SuGa debuts $35 vegan menu

March 22, 2019
Vegan Restaurant Week will begin at the end of April, but one participating restaurant, SuGa in Rittenhouse, will offer its special $35 vegan menu early.
The three-course tasting menu, with an optional wine and tea pairing for an additional $20, includes popular SuGa dishes, as well as new items. It will be available March 26 through May 5. The final week will run concurrently with Vegan Restaurant Week.
SuGa is a modern Chinese restaurant, owned and operated by culinary legend Susanna Foo and her son Gabe.
On the menu are favorites like roasted butternut squash soup, charred cauliflower steak and spicy mapo tofu.
New menu items include the Tofu Tower, which features layers of zucchini, tomato, and Chinese eggplant, and the vegan fried brown rice and vegan bao buns with roasted shiitake, eggplant, tomato and chili sauce.
Below is the full vegan menu, provided by SuGa.
Amuse Bouche
Chinese Eggplant Caviar with Roasted Farm Radish
Choose One
Spring Vegetable Hot Sour Soup
Shiitake, Tree Mushroom, Tofu, Daikon, Spring Ginger
Pickled English Cucumber, Daikon, Edamame
Jalapeño, Roasted Sesame, House Made Pickle Juice
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Maitake, Parmesan, Truffle Emulsion
Tuscan Kale, Strawberry, Quinoa Salad
Frisée, Walnut, Cranberry, Yuzu, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Vegetable Spring Roll
Chopped Asian Salad, Apricot Mustard Sauce
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Apple, Parsnip, Spring Onion, Leek, Crispy Wonton
Choose One
Vegan Dan Dan Ramen
English Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Radish, Roasted Peanut Sauce
Tofu Tower
Layered with Chinese Eggplant, Shiitake, Zucchini, Roasted Tomato
Charred Cauliflower Steak, Farm Carrot
Patty Pan Squash, Heirloom Tomato, Curried Cauliflower Mousseline
Vegan Fried Brown Rice
Asparagus, Kale, Snap Pea, Broccoli, Heirloom Tomato
Steamed Shanghai Bok Choy with Spring Asparagus
Roasted Shiitake, Garlic Sauce
Braised Chinese Eggplant
Thai Curry Coconut Sauce
Vegan Bao Bun (2)
Roasted Shiitake, Eggplant, Tomato, Chili Sauce
Charred Brussels Sprout, Crispy Fingerling Potato
Ginger Butternut Squash Mousseline, Soy Glaze
Choose One
Coconut Tapioca
Mango, Kiwi and Strawberry
Merlot Poached Asian Pear
Gingerbread, Ginger Asian Pear Sorbet
Tuesday, March 26 through Sunday, May 5
$35 tasting menu
1720 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 567-8899
