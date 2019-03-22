Modern Chinese restaurant SuGa debuts $35 vegan menu

Vegan Restaurant Week will begin at the end of April, but one participating restaurant, SuGa in Rittenhouse, will offer its special $35 vegan menu early.

The three-course tasting menu, with an optional wine and tea pairing for an additional $20, includes popular SuGa dishes, as well as new items. It will be available March 26 through May 5. The final week will run concurrently with Vegan Restaurant Week.

SuGa is a modern Chinese restaurant, owned and operated by culinary legend Susanna Foo and her son Gabe.



On the menu are favorites like roasted butternut squash soup, charred cauliflower steak and spicy mapo tofu.

New menu items include the Tofu Tower, which features layers of zucchini, tomato, and Chinese eggplant, and the vegan fried brown rice and vegan bao buns with roasted shiitake, eggplant, tomato and chili sauce.

Below is the full vegan menu, provided by SuGa.

Amuse Bouche Chinese Eggplant Caviar with Roasted Farm Radish Choose One

Spring Vegetable Hot Sour Soup

Shiitake, Tree Mushroom, Tofu, Daikon, Spring Ginger Pickled English Cucumber, Daikon, Edamame

Jalapeño, Roasted Sesame, House Made Pickle Juice Wild Mushroom Ravioli

Maitake, Parmesan, Truffle Emulsion Tuscan Kale, Strawberry, Quinoa Salad

Frisée, Walnut, Cranberry, Yuzu, Balsamic Vinaigrette Vegetable Spring Roll

Chopped Asian Salad, Apricot Mustard Sauce Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Apple, Parsnip, Spring Onion, Leek, Crispy Wonton Choose One Vegan Dan Dan Ramen

English Cucumber, Daikon, Spring Radish, Roasted Peanut Sauce Tofu Tower

Layered with Chinese Eggplant, Shiitake, Zucchini, Roasted Tomato Charred Cauliflower Steak, Farm Carrot

Patty Pan Squash, Heirloom Tomato, Curried Cauliflower Mousseline Vegan Fried Brown Rice

Asparagus, Kale, Snap Pea, Broccoli, Heirloom Tomato Steamed Shanghai Bok Choy with Spring Asparagus

Roasted Shiitake, Garlic Sauce Braised Chinese Eggplant

Thai Curry Coconut Sauce Vegan Bao Bun (2)

Roasted Shiitake, Eggplant, Tomato, Chili Sauce Charred Brussels Sprout, Crispy Fingerling Potato

Ginger Butternut Squash Mousseline, Soy Glaze Choose One Coconut Tapioca

Mango, Kiwi and Strawberry Merlot Poached Asian Pear

Gingerbread, Ginger Asian Pear Sorbet

SuGa Vegan Menu

Tuesday, March 26 through Sunday, May 5

$35 tasting menu

1720 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 567-8899



