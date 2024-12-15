Museum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly activities throughout winter break

December 15, 2024
For families looking for activities to entertain kids while they're off from school for the holidays, the Museum of the American Revolution has several options.
From Saturday, Dec. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 5, the museum's family-friendly Winter Break offerings include the final days of a special exhibition, winter-themed decor, hands-on activities and in-gallery talks.
MORE: Philadelphia Museum of Art to offer free guided tours of new exhibition to local schools
During the events, Revolution Place, the museum's discovery center, will be transformed into the winter of 1778 — complete with details like frost-covered windows, logs piled by the fire, and 18th-century coats and cloaks. In Revolution Place, kids can also make festive crafts like tin-punch lanterns, cookie mold ornaments and cut-paper snowflakes.
Throughout the first two weekends of Winter break (Dec. 21-22, and Dec. 28-29), there will be theatrical performances portraying Continental Army soldier Joseph Plumb Martin, who was one of the thousands of teenaged soldiers in General George Washington's army. There will also be presentations on children's toys, winter scenes and winter garments in the Revolutionary era.
Join us this month for Winter Break at the Museum!— Museum of the American Revolution (@AmRevMuseum) December 12, 2024
⛺ Final month of Witness to Revolution special exhibit
🧥 Revolutionary-era winter fashion station
❄️ Winter scenes in-gallery talks
🎭 “Meet Joseph Plumb Martin” performances
Dec. 21-Jan. 5: https://t.co/wIDBG29gUm pic.twitter.com/q37wKP2zE1
Winter Break will be the last chance for visitors to check out "Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington's Tent," which closes Jan. 5. There will be 10-minute talks offered in the special exhibition.
The museum will be open during the following hours over Winter Break: Saturday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.
Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki
| @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.