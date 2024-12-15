More Events:

December 15, 2024

Museum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly activities throughout winter break

The festivities from Dec. 21 through Jan. 5 will include winter decor, in-gallery talks, themed crafts and theatrical performances.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Museums
museum american revolution winter break Provided Image/Museum of the American Revolution

From Dec. 21 through Jan. 5, the Museum of the American Revolution will celebrate Winter Break with festive decor, crafts, performances and presentations.

For families looking for activities to entertain kids while they're off from school for the holidays, the Museum of the American Revolution has several options.

From Saturday, Dec. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 5, the museum's family-friendly Winter Break offerings include the final days of a special exhibition, winter-themed decor, hands-on activities and in-gallery talks.

MOREPhiladelphia Museum of Art to offer free guided tours of new exhibition to local schools

During the events, Revolution Place, the museum's discovery center, will be transformed into the winter of 1778 — complete with details like frost-covered windows, logs piled by the fire, and 18th-century coats and cloaks. In Revolution Place, kids can also make festive crafts like tin-punch lanterns, cookie mold ornaments and cut-paper snowflakes.

Throughout the first two weekends of Winter break (Dec. 21-22, and Dec. 28-29), there will be theatrical performances portraying Continental Army soldier Joseph Plumb Martin, who was one of the thousands of teenaged soldiers in General George Washington's army. There will also be presentations on children's toys, winter scenes and winter garments in the Revolutionary era. 

Winter Break will be the last chance for visitors to check out "Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington's Tent," which closes Jan. 5. There will be 10-minute talks offered in the special exhibition. 

The museum will be open during the following hours over Winter Break: Saturday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.

Winter Break

Saturday, Dec. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 5
Times and ticket prices vary
Museum of the American Revolution
101 South Third Street, Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Museums Philadelphia Christmas Holiday Winter Museum of the American Revolution History Kid-friendly

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Taqueria Amor

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!
Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Two teens shot at Christmas Village outside City Hall; 14-year-old in critical condition

Christmas Village Shooting

Sponsored

The holidays are here. So is Local 98.

Limited - IBEW Turkey Drop

TV

Sabrina Carpenter chugs espresso martinis with Stephen Colbert

Sabrina Carpenter Colbert

Healthy Eating

Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

121024sodasaddedsugar.jpg

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fishtown Freeze and hot chocolate crawl

Weekend guide

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved