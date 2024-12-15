Museum of the American Revolution to offer family-friendly activities throughout winter break

For families looking for activities to entertain kids while they're off from school for the holidays, the Museum of the American Revolution has several options.

From Saturday, Dec. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 5, the museum's family-friendly Winter Break offerings include the final days of a special exhibition, winter-themed decor, hands-on activities and in-gallery talks.

MORE: Philadelphia Museum of Art to offer free guided tours of new exhibition to local schools

During the events, Revolution Place, the museum's discovery center, will be transformed into the winter of 1778 — complete with details like frost-covered windows, logs piled by the fire, and 18th-century coats and cloaks. In Revolution Place, kids can also make festive crafts like tin-punch lanterns, cookie mold ornaments and cut-paper snowflakes.

Throughout the first two weekends of Winter break (Dec. 21-22, and Dec. 28-29), there will be theatrical performances portraying Continental Army soldier Joseph Plumb Martin, who was one of the thousands of teenaged soldiers in General George Washington's army. There will also be presentations on children's toys, winter scenes and winter garments in the Revolutionary era.

Winter Break will be the last chance for visitors to check out "Witness to Revolution: The Unlikely Travels of Washington's Tent," which closes Jan. 5. There will be 10-minute talks offered in the special exhibition.

The museum will be open during the following hours over Winter Break: Saturday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 5, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.

Saturday, Dec. 21, through Sunday, Jan. 5



Times and ticket prices vary



Museum of the American Revolution



101 South Third Street, Philadelphia