More Culture:

December 01, 2024

Philadelphia Museum of Art to offer free guided tours of new exhibition to local schools

The institution will also provide funding for bus transportation for students to visit 'The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframe the Black Figure,' which is being shown through Feb. 9.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Museums
art museum free tours students Joseph Hu/Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art plans to welcome even more students to visit its latest exhibition by providing free guided tours and bus funding to local schools.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has launched a new initiative to provide local schools with free guided tours and bus funding for its fall exhibition, "The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframe the Black Figure."

Continuing for the duration of the exhibition, which closes Feb. 9, the initiative is available for K-12 students in the School District of Philadelphia and tristate area Title I schools, the museum announced. Interested educators can reserve their tours, which are offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, online.

MORE: Philadelphia Film Center will undergo a $2 million renovation project in 2025

"The Time is Always Now," which opened last month, features work by 28 Black and African contemporary artists, including painting, drawing and sculpture that celebrates the "nuance and richness of Black contemporary life." The 90-minute tour slots for school groups include an hour-long tour with a museum educator and 30 minutes for students to explore the exhibition on their own. Students can explore the three main themes of the exhibition — "Double Consciousness," "Past and Presence" and "Our Aliveness" — while engaging in discussion-based activities.

Before the show even opened on Nov. 8, the museum already had 44 K-12 school groups booked, according to Audrey Hudson, the museum's Kathleen C. Sherrerd Deputy Director for Learning and Engagement.

"This really shows the way in which our local communities are embracing this exhibition — but I knew we could do more to broaden our welcome to schools," Hudson said in a release. "The bus funding helps open access, and I truly hope to see loads and loads of school buses filled with students coming to see this exemplary exhibition. This access point is integral to the work we do, and I am overjoyed."

The museum has other special events planned throughout the duration of "The Time is Always Now," including a pop-up studio where local artists can demonstrate techniques inspired by the show on select days between Christmas and New Years, and a pay-what-you wish family festival on Feb. 2.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Museums Philadelphia Education Art Philadelphia Museum of Art Students Art Museum Schools

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

Manufacturing already has made a comeback in most states

manufacturing PA NJ

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Media

Former CBS personality Jessica Kartalija joins 6ABC Action News

Jessica Kartalija 6ABC

Fitness

Creative ways to stay active, and burn calories, during the holidays

Creative Exercise Ideas

Entertainment

Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan are among Dec. comedy shows highlights

December comedy Philly

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved