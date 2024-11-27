Philadelphia Film Center will undergo a $2 million renovation project in 2025

The historic Philadelphia Film Center is getting a makeover.

The two-screen movie theater at 1412 Chestnut St. will undergo a massive renovation in 2025. The upgrades include a new box office and enhancements to the lobby. They will begin in May and are expected to finish in early September.

The Philadelphia Film Society, which operates the theater, said it will move the box office from its current location inside the building to an upgraded street-facing space. The theater will also get a new facade and main and ADA-complaint entrances.

The lobby, meanwhile, will be redesigned to pay "homage to various past eras of film." The concessions stand will be expanded and bar area will be remodeled to make the space more comfortable.

Building system and infrastructure upgrades are also part of the project. It will be supported by a $2 million grant from the Wyncote Foundation, a Philadelphia nonprofit that supports cultural and preservation projects.

"The Film Society is experiencing a significant period of growth, with attendance levels that have regained and surpassed pre-pandemic numbers," David Haas, a Wyncote Foundation board member, said in a statement. "Film is one of the most diverse and accessible art forms and has a unique power to connect and inspire. By bringing the cinematic experience to broader audiences, PFS is helping to strengthen Philadelphia’s vibrant arts and culture community."



That period of growth is borne out by PFS's internal numbers. The film society reports a 160% boost in attendance since 2022 and an 85% rise in membership sales over the past 12 months. It operates two other theaters in Old City and hosts the annual Philadelphia Film Festival.

PFS took over the Philadelphia Film Center, formerly known as the Prince Theater, in 2015. It began life as a movie theater in 1921 and boasts the largest screen in the city.

