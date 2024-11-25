What Thanksgiving foods are safe for dogs to eat?

When it comes to planning the menu and setting the table for Thanksgiving, it's crucial to keep pets in mind.

For instance, Grandpa may try to slip Fido some scraps from dinner — and there are many human foods that can be potentially toxic to dogs.

Here are some tips from experts on what dogs can and cannot eat on the holiday:

Tiny tastes of table food

The ASPCA urges people to keep pets on their normal diets on Thanksgiving. That being said, the organization also said it's OK to allow your four-legged pal to get into the holiday spirit with a few bites of turkey. Turkey, or other lean cuts of meat like chicken, can be better for dogs than fattier meats like ham, according to Heart + Paw, which has three vet offices in Philadelphia. The best way for dogs to consume turkey is plain, boneless, skinless, and in small portions, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. This is because raw or undercooked turkey could contain salmonella bacteria, and poultry bones could be choking hazards.

Pet owners should avoid feeding dogs Thanksgiving food that is high in fat or hard for them to digest — like gravy, sauce, dressing, dark meat and poultry skin — because it could lead to pancreatitis. It's also important to note which spices and other ingredients are in your food. Onions, garlic and raw yeast bread dough are often found at Thanksgiving meals and are all considered toxic to pets. Also, bouillon cubes used for making stocks and gravy contain a lot of sodium, which can lead to gastrointestinal problems and seizures in pets, according to the ASPCA.

Plain-cooked vegetables like carrots, green beans, broccoli, green peas and sweet potatoes (without seasoning or added butter) can be OK for pets to eat, according to Nutri-Vet. Other dog-approved Thanksgiving snacks, which the pooch should consume in moderation, include plain mashed potatoes, cranberries, apples, canned pumpkin and squash.

When you're done eating, the turkey carcasses and bones should be disposed of in a tightly secured trash bag in a closed container outdoors or behind a closed door so pets can't get into it, the AVMA said.

Stay away from sweets

Small pieces of pumpkin can be healthy treats for dogs, but desserts that contain artificial sweeteners, like xylitol, can lead to low blood sugar, liver damage or even death, the ASPCA said. Chocolate is also considered toxic to dogs and can cause vomiting, diarrhea, panting, abnormal heart rhythm, seizures and even death.

According to Healthline, other common foods and beverages that you should not allow your dog to consume include grapes, raisins, macadamia nuts, avocado, nutmeg, lemons, limes, coffee, tea and alcohol.

If your pet does eat something they shouldn't have, immediately call your veterinarian, a local veterinary emergency clinic or the ASPCA Poison Control Center (888-426-4435).

Thanksgiving treats dogs can eat

If you do want to make your dog a special Thanksgiving plate, the ASPCA recommends mixing some pieces of turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans into their usual dinner. You could also consider baking them a chicken breast — with no skin or seasoning — along with a sweet potato and some baby carrots, according to Heart + Paw.

For a special Thanksgiving treat for your pooch, Heart + Paw veterinarian Amber Karwacki suggests the following recipe for pumpkin and peanut butter treats:

Ingredients:

• 2 ½ cups of whole wheat flour

• 2 tablespoons peanut butter

• 2 eggs

• ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ½ cup canned pumpkin

Instructions:

• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

• Combine flour and cinnamon.

• Whisk eggs, pumpkin and peanut butter.

• Add the flour mix to the pumpkin mix until combined. The dough will be a little dry.

• Roll the dough to ½ inch thickness and use cookie cutters to make fun shapes.

• Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for about 40 minutes (until hard).