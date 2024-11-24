More Culture:

November 24, 2024

Cape May County zoo welcomes birth of Ankole-Watusi calf

The baby boy was born earlier this month, and the zoo will soon launch a contest to name him.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
ankole-watusi calf cape may zoo Provided Image/Cape May County Zoo

Cape May County Park & Zoo announced that a male Ankole-Watusi calf was born earlier this month, and he can now be seen on exhibit with the rest of the herd.

Cape May County Park & Zoo's Ankole-Watusi cattle herd has grown, following the birth of a new calf earlier this month.

The male Ankole-Watusi calf was born on the morning of Nov. 6 to parents Darla and Howie, the zoo announced. The baby boy is on exhibit daily with his herd in the "savanna" area of the zoo, and can be seen following his mom around and nursing.

MORE: Axolotls are everywhere, including now at the Philadelphia Zoo

The new calf is Darla's second, after a female named Pumpkin was born last year. The baby boy does not yet have a name, but the zoo said in a release that there will be a naming contest announced soon.

Watusi cattle are a domestic breed, which originated in Africa, and were imported to the U.S. from Europe in the 1900s for their striking appearance, according to the zoo. Their horns, which are used to help keep them cool, can reach 4-6 feet in length. Watusi cattle are very hardy animals that can easily tolerate temperatures ranging anywhere from 20-120 degrees. Calves are born weighing between 30-50 pounds, and they can live up to 20 years.

Other recent additions to the zoo include red panda Aurora, kookaburras Boomerang and Sassy, South American coati Pepper and great horned owl Shadow Hunter.

The Cape May County zoo, located at 707 North Route 9 in Cape May Court House, is free to enter and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

