May 13, 2025

Federal health agencies to analyze nutritional content of baby formula

The review is part of a wider FDA plan to improve infant formulas, which have been found to contain heavy metals and other contaminants.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Federal health agencies are beginning a comprehensive review of the nutritional content of infant formula.

About 75% of babies in the U.S. receive infant formula at some point, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But many formulas contain high levels of added sugars, according to a recent study. And a Consumer Reports investigation published in March revealed harmful levels of arsenic, lead and forever chemicals in infant formulas. 

The FDA requires 30 specific nutrients to be included in infant formulas. The goal is for formulas to replicate the composition of breast milk with a balance of calories from fat, carbohydrates and protein. There are regulations to prevent contamination and other safety issues with baby formula.

To begin the nutrient review, the Food and Drug Administration issued a request for information, as required by law, on Tuesday. The FDA also is seeking public input about whether existing nutrient requirements should be revised based on the latest scientific data, according to a joint press release from the FDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"Every child has a fundamental right to a healthy start," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said in a statement. "We're giving parents the truth and the tools to make that happen."

The FDA will convene an expert panel in June as part of the initiative.

The review is part of a larger FDA push to ensure the quality, safety and nutritional value of infant formula. The FDA also will increase testing for heavy metal and other contaminants in formula. It will collaborate with the National Institutes of Health and "other scientific bodies to address priority scientific research gaps regarding short- and long-term health outcomes associated with formula feeding in infancy and childhood across the lifespan," according to a March press release.

The FDA also wants formula manufacturers to improve labeling transparency.

