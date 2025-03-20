More Health:

March 20, 2025

Arsenic, lead among contaminants found in many baby formulas, Consumer Reports finds

Manufacturers contest some of the findings as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vows to tighten the FDA's regulation of infant formula.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Baby Formula
Baby Formula Lead PA Images/Sipa USA

Consumer Reports tested 41 baby formulas for heavy metals and other contaminants and found that about half concerning levels of at least on contaminant.

Many baby formulas contain potentially harmful levels of arsenic, lead or so-called "forever chemicals," but there also are many safe options available on the market, a Consumer Reports analysis shows. 

About half of the 41 infant formulas tested by Consumer Reports showed concerning levels of at least on contaminant, the report shows. On the other hand, none of the tested formulas contained mercury, and those that had cadmium were at such low levels that they were not deemed risky. 

MORE: Does 'sleepmaxxing' really improve sleep and well-being? It's complicated

Infant formula is a tightly-regulated industry, and manufacturers contested some of Consumer Reports' findings. But ingredients in the products can be exposed to environmental pollutants and contaminants during manufacturing, according to Consumer Reports.

"All of the contaminants we found in our tests are, unfortunately, common in our food supply and environment; many have been found in studies of breastmilk as well," Consumer Reports wrote.

Several reports in recent years have raised concerns about dangerous levels of heavy metals and other chemicals in foods meant for children under 2. A 2021 report from a U.S. House subcommittee found some baby food products contained toxic levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury. Another report from an advocacy group published in 2019 identified lead in 95% of the baby food products it tested.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration started the Closer to Zero program in 2021 to reduce exposure to contaminants in foods to as low levels as possible, with a particular emphasis on baby products. Newborns, infants and children are most vulnerable to the harmful effects of heavy metals and chemicals.

On Tuesday, Consumer Reports petitioned Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "to follow through on your announcement of increased oversight of infant formula, and ensure that the FDA maintains the staff and resources that it needs to oversee the safety of our food supply."

That same day, Kennedy announced the launch of "Operation Stork Speed," a new FDA initiative to increase testing of infant formula for heavy metals and other contaminants and bolster industry oversight.

"We really want these results to be empowering for parents," Sana Mujahid, a mom and Consumer Reports' manager of food safety research and testing, said in the Consumer Reports analysis. "If you are just at the beginning of your formula journey, there are plenty of safer choices from major brands like Enfamil and Similac and smaller brands like Bobbie. If you are already giving your child one of the formulas on our list with comparatively higher levels of contaminants, there are several steps you can take."

Here are the major findings from the Consumer Reports investigation:

Arsenic 

Consumer Reports calculated a "hazard quotient" for the "level below which no adverse health effects would be expected to occur, assuming a 3-month-old infant of average size eating an average amount each day." Of the 41 formulas tested, eight came in over the limit and two were close to it. The rest were below the "hazard quotient."

The highest inorganic arsenic level was in Abbott Nutrition's EleCare Hypoallergenic, and the second highest in Abbott's Similac Alimentum. The manufacturer responded to Consumer Reports in a statement, saying the company had concerns about the methodology of the investigation and that heavy metals "may be present in trace amounts in food products, including all brands of infant formula and even human breast milk," because they exist in the environment.

Lead

Lead exposure – through lead-based paint, lead pipes in drinking water, contaminated soil and dust – is particularly harmful to children under 6. It can lead to brain damage, learning and behavior problems, delayed growth and other health complications. 

Consumer Reports found lead in nearly all the infant formulas it tested. The lead levels were below the Closer to Zero guidelines for baby food products. But Closer to Zero doesn't include guidance for baby formula. So Consumer Reports used the more stringent Maximum Allowable Dose Level set by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment for measuring lead levels in baby formulas.

For 18 of the tested formulas, the average amount a 3-month-old would ingest would fall between 50 and 100% of the MADL limit, according to the investigation. Babies are also exposed to lead through the environment and other ways, so any exposure through infant formula would only be part of the total equation.

'Forever Chemicals'

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are human-made, "forever chemicals" that do not break down over time. They have been used in everyday products such as non-stick cookware and stain-resistant clothing and have contaminated the environment and water supply. The Environmental Protection Agency established a plan in 2021 to hold polluters accountable, limit future use of PFAS and invest in research. Consumer Reports found PFAS in almost all of the formulas it tested.

Bisphenol A and acrylamide

Bisphenol A, or BPA, and acrylamide are chemicals that are known to be harmful to babies' health. BPA, a human-made chemical that leaches plastic into foods, and acrylamide, another harmful chemical, were found in one of the formulas: Enfamil's Nutramigen. The manufacturer, Mead Johnson, said the finding contradicted "hundreds of results from several years of testing done of both raw materials and finished products" by the company's food safety experts.

The other 40 infant formulas showed no presence of BPA or acrylamide.

"Experts we spoke to were glad to hear that only one formula contained BPA, and said that if we had done this same test 10 years ago, we likely would have found much more," Consumer Reports said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Baby Formula Philadelphia Consumer Reports Lead FDA Infants PFAS Babies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple NICU In article 2.jpg

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia
Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

PATCO's Franklin Square Station to reopen next month

PATCO Franklin Square

Travel

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Celebrities

Kylie Kelce hawks Liquid Death water kegs 'for pregs' in new ad

Kylie Kelce kegs

Wellness

Does 'sleepmaxxing' really improve sleep and well-being? It's complicated

Sleepmaxxing Wellness Trend

Festivals

First Philadelphia Cocktail Festival takes place March 29

Philadelphia Cocktail Festival Stateside

Eagles

Eight young Eagles players who should have elevated roles in 2025

031525JalyxHunt

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved