Joel Embiid listed as out for Sixers-Hornets on Monday, will be ineligible for end-of-season NBA awards

Joel Embiid is listed as out for the Sixers' road contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night due to a right sinus fracture, according to the team's initial injury report for the game.

Embiid missed the second half of the Sixers' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night after being hit in the face. He was later diagnosed with the sinus fracture.



The game will be the 18th this season that Embiid misses, meaning he will officially fall short of the NBA's 65-game minimum to qualify for end-of-season awards.



Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the team's Sunday morning practice that Embiid's status for the game in Charlotte remained up in the air, and that whether or not Embiid is forced to wear a mask to prevent a more significant injury when he returns had also not yet been determined.

Also out for the Sixers on Monday will be Jared McCain (left meniscus tear), Caleb Martin (right shoulder impingement) and Adem Bona (left knee tendinopathy).

