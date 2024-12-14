Sixers rookie Jared McCain out indefinitely, will need surgery on lateral meniscus tear

Sixers rookie guard Jared McCain reported left knee soreness following the Sixers' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and an MRI on Saturday revealed a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, the team said, adding that McCain's injury will require surgery and that the 20-year-old guard is out indefinitely.

The news was first reported by Jake Fischer:

McCain, the No. 16 overall pick in last June's NBA Draft, has been the largest bright spot in a disastrous season for the Sixers, establishing himself as the frontrunner for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award with several dazzling offensive performances. As the Sixers' trio of recent All-Stars -- Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey -- combined to experience five extended absences early in the season, McCain stepped up and showed true star-like qualities.

In 23 games (eight starts) as a rookie, McCain has averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds while playing 25.7 minutes per game. He had suddenly become a vital component of Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, offering an offensive lift much more valuable and steady than any rookie could be expected to provide an NBA team.

McCain took a scary fall against the Pacers, slamming the back of his head on the hardwood. McCain was cleared from the league's concussion protocol and quickly returned to the game, but unfortunately for McCain and the Sixers, the dynamic rookie will still be on the shelf for quite a while.

