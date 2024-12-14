More Sports:

December 14, 2024

Sixers rookie Jared McCain out indefinitely, will need surgery on lateral meniscus tear

Jared McCain was the leading contender to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA

Content sponsored by Trinity-SportsInjuries-2024

McCain 12.14.24 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jared McCain needs knee surgery -- another gutting piece of news in a disastrous Sixers season.

Sixers rookie guard Jared McCain reported left knee soreness following the Sixers' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and an MRI on Saturday revealed a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, the team said, adding that McCain's injury will require surgery and that the 20-year-old guard is out indefinitely.

The news was first reported by Jake Fischer:

McCain, the No. 16 overall pick in last June's NBA Draft, has been the largest bright spot in a disastrous season for the Sixers, establishing himself as the frontrunner for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award with several dazzling offensive performances. As the Sixers' trio of recent All-Stars -- Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey -- combined to experience five extended absences early in the season, McCain stepped up and showed true star-like qualities.

In 23 games (eight starts) as a rookie, McCain has averaged 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds while playing 25.7 minutes per game. He had suddenly become a vital component of Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, offering an offensive lift much more valuable and steady than any rookie could be expected to provide an NBA team.

McCain took a scary fall against the Pacers, slamming the back of his head on the hardwood. McCain was cleared from the league's concussion protocol and quickly returned to the game, but unfortunately for McCain and the Sixers, the dynamic rookie will still be on the shelf for quite a while.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Jared McCain

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk - Taqueria Amor

Experience Manayunk magic this holiday season!
Purchased - A couple going through their budget

Mastering today’s financial landscape: Tools to save smarter and spend wisely

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Two teens shot at Christmas Village outside City Hall; 14-year-old in critical condition

Christmas Village Shooting

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

TV

Sabrina Carpenter chugs espresso martinis with Stephen Colbert

Sabrina Carpenter Colbert

Healthy Eating

Some added sugar sources, like soda, increase risk of heart disease more than others, study finds

121024sodasaddedsugar.jpg

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fishtown Freeze and hot chocolate crawl

Weekend guide

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved