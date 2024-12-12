'Dragula' contestant Pi hopes Philly will grow its 'arsenal' of drag stars on TV

With cartoony aesthetics and a sense of childhood whimsy, Philly drag artist Pi brought a playfulness to Season 6 of the twisted, gross-out competition show "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" on Shudder.

Though the performer only placed fifth after literally being iced out of the race, the experience allowed them to reflect on their creative identity and contemplate their next career steps.

Pi's interest in drag sparked in the spring of 2016 after watching Season 8 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." While attending college at Rowan University, Pi frequented Philly clubs and wanted to "jazz" themself up aesthetically, inspired by New York City's flamboyant "Club Kids" culture.

"I found myself doing crazy makeup and putting rhinestones all over my face and amping that up every time I went out," Pi said. "And eventually that turned into learning more draggy makeup, and mere months later, I was like, 'You know, I think I want to perform as well.'"

Being 'annoying' in 'Dragula' Season 6

Pi auditioned for Seasons 4 and 5 of "Dragula" before finally making the cut. The application process made them introspective about their drag persona.

"You have to become so self-aware," Pi said. "It feels weird because it forces you to ask yourself, 'Why are you good at drag?' And you're like, 'I've always thought that, but I've never really thought about it.'"

While filming "Dragula," a production Pi calls a "big molten vat," they experienced emotional ups and downs about their self-worth. Imposter syndrome sneaked in — a feeling they say drag performers typically deal with.

"I think (that feeling is) part of the reason a lot of people get involved in drag in the first place," Pi said. "It finally gives them something to really be proud of. It gives them a way to express themselves and it gives them a format where people can give them the applause that maybe they weren't getting through earlier stages of their life."

One of Pi's anxieties was coming across as "annoying" on television due to their tendency to speak their mind "woefully" at times.

"The reality gets warped so much in those environments," Pi said. "... But you know, that just comes to the territory of filming a TV show." Despite this fear, Pi said their family members and friends assured them that they stayed true to themself on screen.

Overall, Pi expressed pride in the costumes and outfits they brought to the show. Some of their favorites included a "filthy, disgusting baby" in Episode 3 and a "Beetlejuice" sandworm costume in Episode 1. They also love their "killer doll" look in Episode 2, despite the costume's heat and lack of mobility.

Pi met their end on "Dragula" after losing an "extermination challenge" in Episode 8 where they and Illinois-based competitor Auntie Heroine were put into freezers. Pi recalls being sprayed with cold water while wearing socks and a T-shirt.

"That freezer is so miserable," said Pi, adding that they were uncontrollably shaking after stepping out of it. "It's unreal how cold you can handle being without actually dying."

Ultimately, Portland-based contestant Asia Consent, who Pi calls their "partner in crime," took the crown and title of "The World's Best Supermonster," and they couldn't be happier with the result.

"I would have loved to be there (in the finale) with (Asia), but if I wasn't going to be winning the season, I'm very, very happy to see her winning," Pi said. "... She has such a clear vision of her drag and she showcases it in such a professional and polished way, but still has the grit that 'Dragula' really thrives in."

Philly's drag scene

Pi believes Philly drag performers don't have the same resources as those in other major cities, leading to ingenuity and solidarity that makes the local scene particularly special.

"Other cities have a population of people that have a lot of expendable income, and Philly does not have that," Pi said. "And so the drag artists that you see in Philly are getting good at drag and being as authentically themselves as possible because they're not doing it to chase the money like you might see in other cities. We're doing it because we are so passionate about what we are doing."

The Philly community is full of "huge-hearted performers" with unique creative visions, and Pi also believes the city's penchant for "stupid comedy" helps the scene on a surface level.

Pi said they admire local drag queen Sapphira Cristál, the runner-up of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 16, as a performer. Pi even helped design and create outfits that Sapphira wore on the show.

"Watching her represent Philadelphia so gracefully and so beautifully and working so closely with incredible Philadelphia designers and creatives was really magical," Pi said.

Pi and Sapphira Cristál are part of an expanding lineup of local drag performers who appeared on television, including Onyx Ondyx, Avery Goodname and Lili St. Queer.

"Now that we have an arsenal of TV representation, ... I am just hoping that the future generations of drag in Philadelphia can come out of the gate swinging with giant battle axes and really sickening garments," Pi said.

What's next for Pi?

After spending much of their drag career trying to get on "Dragula," Pi is still figuring out what the next step is. They're contemplating traveling and performing in different cities, as well as doing makeup and costumes for TV and film projects.

"Generally, I'm striving toward kind of taking that big breath of air in so that way I can expel out and let the lungs grow," Pi said. "I'm kind of waiting to see what really makes sense in the moment. Part of me is like, 'Oh, what's next? You tell me.'"