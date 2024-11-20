More Culture:

November 20, 2024

Philly performer Pi iced out of 'Dragula' competition show in Episode 8

The drag artist finished fifth in the Shudder series, which has contestants craft horror movie-themed costumes.

Dragula Pi eliminated Provided Image/AMC Networks

Philly-based drag performer Pi, above, made it to Episode 8 of the competition show 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' before being eliminated.

Local drag performer Pi was eliminated from the spooky competition show "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" this week, but at least they scored one win during their eight-episode run.

Pi was one of 12 contestants competing in Season 6, landing in fifth place with two episodes remaining.

MORE: A TKTS booth, which sells rush theater tickets, is coming to Philadelphia

The reality series, which streams on Shudder and AMC+, has drag artists create costumes themed on horror, supernatural and sci-fi movie genres. 

After a panel of judges evaluates their work, the two worst-performing contestants undergo an extermination challenge, putting them through physical and psychological "Fear Factor"-like tests.

Throughout the season, Pi was consistently among the top contestants and won Episode 5, which had the drag queens split into groups to perform musical numbers. Their other outfit highlights in the season include a killer dollghost and "Dungeons & Dragons" Orc warrior.

But Pi fell to the bottom in Episode 8, which had them craft a "sexy" Frankenstein monster. Pi's costume had a cartoony and inflatable look, but it didn't resonate with the judges or fellow contestants.

For the extermination challenge, Pi faced off against Illinois-based drag artist Auntie Heroine; the two had to stay in freezers that went down to around -90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pi ultimately lost the challenge, and in the show's tradition of "killing off" their contestants with scripted horror movie death scenes, the episode ended with the chilling (fake) image of Pi's frozen corpse in the freezer.

"What a fun ride," Pi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon.

Some "Dragula" viewers on X celebrated Pi's exit, with a few mocking their monster costume and others calling Pi delusional for saying they were one of the best costume and makeup designers "the franchise has ever seen."

Even after their elimination, Pi appeared to stick to their claim.

"I think being delusional is an important part of drag, I’m being soooo serious!!" Pi posted the day the episode dropped.

