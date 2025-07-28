Ex-Sixer Marcus Morris Sr. arrested at Florida airport on fraud charge

Marcus Morris Sr., a North Philadelphia native and former 76ers player, was arrested Sunday at a Florida airport and charged with fraud.

Online booking records in Broward County, Florida, show Morris was charged with writing a check with insufficient funds and indicate the charge is related to a case in another state, the New York Post reported. He is being held without bail.

Broward County is north of Miami-Dade County and includes Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities have not released further details on the case, but Morris' agent, Yony Noy, issued a statement saying his arrest was due to unpaid credit at a casino, Yahoo! Sports reported.

"Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell," Noy said. "This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!"

Morris' twin brother, Markieff, called the charge "crazy" in a social media post.

"The wording is crazy," Markieff Morris wrote on X. "Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s---. They could have came to the crib for all that," he wrote. "When y’all hear the real story on this s--- man. All I can say is Lesson learned."

Marcus Morris has been serving as a guest analyst on ESPN.

Morris spent 13 seasons playing in the NBA, most recently for the Sixers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season. In high school, he and Markieff won two state state titles while playing at Preparatory Charter School in South Philly. They also spent a season APEX Academy in Pennsauken, New Jersey, before playing college basketball at the University of Kansas. They each were first-round picks in the 2011 NBA Draft.

In 2012, he entered a diversion program after being charged with battery.