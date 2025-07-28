More News:

July 28, 2025

Suspect arrested in Nicetown quadruple shooting that killed 2, police say

A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man each were fatally shot in the head on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
Nicetown Shooting Arrest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two men, ages 26 and 29, were killed in a quadruple shooting in Nicetown on Saturday night. A suspect was arrested Sunday, police say.

A suspect in the Nicetown shooting that killed two men and injured two other people Saturday has been arrested, police said. 

The quadruple shooting occurred on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man each were fatally shot in the head, police said. A 26-year-old woman was shot in her left arm, and her 7-year-old daughter suffered a graze wound to her head. They were in stable condition Saturday night.

MOREIndependent voters in Pa. are pushing for change to an open primary system. How would that impact state politics?

The suspect, 20-year-old Lonzell McDaniel, has been charged with murder, police said. 

The shooting was one of several that took place in Philadelphia last weekend. Another fatal shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 5500 block of Walton Avenue in Cobbs Creek. Two people were shot — a 36-year-old man who died after being transported to the hospital, and a 49-year-old woman who is in stable condition. 

This story has been updated after it was published.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime Philadelphia Arrests Nicetown Police

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Attend the Wildwoods Baby Parade on July 30

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-Sixer Marcus Morris Sr. arrested in Florida on fraud charge

Marcus Morris Sr arrest

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Mental Health

'I just couldn't stop crying': How prison affects Black men's mental health long after they've been released

Black Men Mental health

TV

Gov. Shapiro discusses his bipartisan appeal with Stephen Colbert

Josh Shapiro Colbert

Festivals

Philadelphia Film Festival returns Oct. 16-26

Philadelphia Film Festival 2025

Eagles

Mailbag: Tiering each Eagles starter compared with other NFL players at their positions

072825LaneJohnsonSaquonBarkley

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved