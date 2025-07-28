Suspect arrested in Nicetown quadruple shooting that killed 2, police say

A suspect in the Nicetown shooting that killed two men and injured two other people Saturday has been arrested, police said.

The quadruple shooting occurred on the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. A 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man each were fatally shot in the head, police said. A 26-year-old woman was shot in her left arm, and her 7-year-old daughter suffered a graze wound to her head. They were in stable condition Saturday night.

The suspect, 20-year-old Lonzell McDaniel, has been charged with murder, police said.

The shooting was one of several that took place in Philadelphia last weekend. Another fatal shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 5500 block of Walton Avenue in Cobbs Creek. Two people were shot — a 36-year-old man who died after being transported to the hospital, and a 49-year-old woman who is in stable condition.

