More Culture:

September 25, 2024

Philly drag artist Pi to bring ghoulish costumes to 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula'

Contestants on Season 6 of the Shudder show will compete in 'Fear Factor'-like challenges for a prize of $100,000.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment TV
Dragula show Pi Provided Image/AMC Networks

Philly-based drag performer Pi, above, is one of 12 contestants in Season 6 of 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.'

After Sapphira Cristál's successful run to the finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race," another Philly drag performer is looking to make a splash in a TV competition show.

A local artist with the stage name Pi will be in the Season 6 cast of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula," which streams on the Shudder and AMC+ services and has 12 contestants vying for a cash prize of $100,000. It will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a 90-minute episode.

MORE: During 'The Golden Bachelorette' premiere, Malvern's Charles L. gains fans and a rose

"Dragula" is similar to "RuPaul's Drag Race" in that it has costume design challenges to eliminate contestants. What distinguishes "Dragula" is its devotion to the horror, supernatural, science fiction and fantasy genres.

Additionally, competitors will participate in physical and psychological challenges — not unlike "Fear Factor." Previous tests include being buried alive and enduring a swarm of spiders.

Pi, a costume designer and makeup artist, is known in the Philly drag scene for her over-the-top and fantastical looks, combining a sense of whimsy with some truly demonic looks.

Appearing on the "Creatures of the Night" podcast to promote her "Dragula" appearance, Pi described her drag as "like if a haunted house existed in Whoville." 

The artist, who entered the drag scene in 2016, produces a competition show in Philly called "Snatcherella 3000," which promotes up-and-coming nightlife performers.

Last year, Season 5 of "Dragula" featured Philly drag queen Onyx Ondyx, whose tenure on the show was short-lived after her elimination on the second episode.

Pi will be hosting a watch party for the premiere at the Strangelove's bar, located at 216 South 11th St. See the trailer for Season 6 of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" below:

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment TV Philadelphia Horror Reality Television Drag Queens

Videos

Featured

Limited FCCC Dr Cann with Patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bob & Barbara's must tear down streetery in legal battle with city

Bob Barbara's Streetery

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Addiction

More than half of U.S. jails don't provide medication to treat opioid addiction

MOUD

Food & Drink

Little Walter's chosen among New York Times' top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

little walter's new york times

Phillies

Phillies drop John Kruk-narrated Red October hype video

Phillies NL East Win Bryce Harper

Entertainment

Here are some comedy show highlights happening in October

John Mulaney Atlantic City

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved