Philly drag artist Pi to bring ghoulish costumes to 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula'

After Sapphira Cristál's successful run to the finale of "RuPaul's Drag Race," another Philly drag performer is looking to make a splash in a TV competition show.

A local artist with the stage name Pi will be in the Season 6 cast of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula," which streams on the Shudder and AMC+ services and has 12 contestants vying for a cash prize of $100,000. It will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a 90-minute episode.

"Dragula" is similar to "RuPaul's Drag Race" in that it has costume design challenges to eliminate contestants. What distinguishes "Dragula" is its devotion to the horror, supernatural, science fiction and fantasy genres.

Additionally, competitors will participate in physical and psychological challenges — not unlike "Fear Factor." Previous tests include being buried alive and enduring a swarm of spiders.

Pi, a costume designer and makeup artist, is known in the Philly drag scene for her over-the-top and fantastical looks, combining a sense of whimsy with some truly demonic looks.

Appearing on the "Creatures of the Night" podcast to promote her "Dragula" appearance, Pi described her drag as "like if a haunted house existed in Whoville."

The artist, who entered the drag scene in 2016, produces a competition show in Philly called "Snatcherella 3000," which promotes up-and-coming nightlife performers.

Last year, Season 5 of "Dragula" featured Philly drag queen Onyx Ondyx, whose tenure on the show was short-lived after her elimination on the second episode.

Pi will be hosting a watch party for the premiere at the Strangelove's bar, located at 216 South 11th St. See the trailer for Season 6 of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" below: