Wellness festival in Manayunk includes exercise, meditation and special guests

The Chestnut Hill coworking and wellness space for women, B Inspired, is hosting a spring wellness festival on Saturday, May 4, at Kismet Cowork in Manayunk.

INSPIREfest is a four-hour event that includes exercise, meditation and a chance to learn about the newest wellness trends.

There will be four special guests: former Olympic swimmer Kate Ziegler, Pennsylvania Ballet principal dancer Mayara Piniero, former All-American lacrosse player Joey Sankey and meditation specialist Luna Maye.

When purchasing tickets ($75), choose either "Mind," "Body," "Nourish," "Spirit," or "Performance." There are also discounted student tickets.

Each ticket type has a different schedule, which you can view below.

Courtesy of/B Inspired B Inspired's INSPIREfest lineup and schedule.

The festival will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. At the marketplace, attendees can shop different health, fitness and wellness goods and services from local businesses.

Saturday, May 4

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.$75 per person

Kismet Cowork

4230 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127



