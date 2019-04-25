More Events:

April 25, 2019

Wellness festival in Manayunk includes exercise, meditation and special guests

Former Olympic swimmer to attend B Inspired's INSPIREfest

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Festivals
B Inspired hosting INSPIREfest, a wellness festival Photo by rawpixel.com/ from Pexels

B Inspired is hosting a spring wellness festival, INSPIREfest, on Saturday, May 4.

The Chestnut Hill coworking and wellness space for women, B Inspired, is hosting a spring wellness festival on Saturday, May 4, at Kismet Cowork in Manayunk.

INSPIREfest is a four-hour event that includes exercise, meditation and a chance to learn about the newest wellness trends. 

There will be four special guests: former Olympic swimmer Kate Ziegler, Pennsylvania Ballet principal dancer Mayara Piniero, former All-American lacrosse player Joey Sankey and meditation specialist Luna Maye.

RELATED: Join in evening yoga on the rooftop of Bok this summer

When purchasing tickets ($75), choose either "Mind," "Body," "Nourish," "Spirit," or "Performance." There are also discounted student tickets.

Each ticket type has a different schedule, which you can view below.

B Inspired's INSPIREfest lineup and scheduleCourtesy of/B Inspired

B Inspired's INSPIREfest lineup and schedule.

The festival will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. At the marketplace, attendees can shop different health, fitness and wellness goods and services from local businesses.

INSPIREfest

Saturday, May 4
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.$75 per person
Kismet Cowork
4230 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Festivals Philadelphia Manayunk Wellness

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved