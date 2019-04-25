Wellness festival in Manayunk includes exercise, meditation and special guests

April 25, 2019
The Chestnut Hill coworking and wellness space for women, B Inspired, is hosting a spring wellness festival on Saturday, May 4, at Kismet Cowork in Manayunk.
INSPIREfest is a four-hour event that includes exercise, meditation and a chance to learn about the newest wellness trends.
There will be four special guests: former Olympic swimmer Kate Ziegler, Pennsylvania Ballet principal dancer Mayara Piniero, former All-American lacrosse player Joey Sankey and meditation specialist Luna Maye.
When purchasing tickets ($75), choose either "Mind," "Body," "Nourish," "Spirit," or "Performance." There are also discounted student tickets.
Each ticket type has a different schedule, which you can view below.
Saturday, May 4
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.$75 per person
Kismet Cowork
4230 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19127
