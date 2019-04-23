More Events:

April 23, 2019

Join in evening yoga on the rooftop of Bok this summer

After the workout, participants will have exclusive access to Bok Bar

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Yogis are welcome back to Bok's rooftop.

With warm weather comes the return of rooftop yoga at the Bok Building.

On the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, from May 14 through Sept. 24, yogis can bend and stretch during a 60-minute evening class starting at 6 p.m.

Each class will be taught by a different local instructor. The fee is $15, with 30 percent of the proceeds from each class going to different nonprofits. Tickets can be purchased here.

If it's raining, the class will be moved indoors. Remember to bring your own mat.

After the workout, participants are invited to hang around and grab a drink. Bok Bar is closed on Tuesdays, but will open exclusively for class attendees.

The seasonal rooftop bar, which offers stunning views of the city skyline, will officially open on Thursday, May 23.

Bok Rooftop Yoga

Second and fourth Tuesday of the month, from May 14 to Sept. 24
6 p.m. | $15 per class
800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

