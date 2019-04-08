Be one of the 4,500 runners to race in this year's Philly 10K

Registration opened Monday afternoon for this summer's Philly 10K, which will take place Sunday, Aug. 25.

The race, which winds through South Philly and Center City neighborhoods, is open to 4,500 runners. It's $65 to sign up. Included is a race shirt and a specialty Shake Shack frozen custard or Lil' Pop Shop popsicle at the post-race block party.

The 6.2-mile race starts at Eighth and South streets, then passes through East Passyunk and the Italian Market before ending back on South Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets (view the full course here).

The Philly 10K will start promptly at 7:30 a.m. and take place rain or shine. Registration will end Friday, May 31, or before if all the spots are filled.

Sunday, Aug. 25

7:30 a.m. start time | $65 per person

800 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

