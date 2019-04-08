More Events:

April 08, 2019

Be one of the 4,500 runners to race in this year's Philly 10K

Registration is now open for the summer race that winds through South Philly and Center City

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Woman running through Rittenhouse Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Registration opened Monday afternoon for this summer's Philly 10K, which will take place Sunday, Aug. 25. 

The race, which winds through South Philly and Center City neighborhoods, is open to 4,500 runners. It's $65 to sign up. Included is a race shirt and a specialty Shake Shack frozen custard or Lil' Pop Shop popsicle at the post-race block party.

The 6.2-mile race starts at Eighth and South streets, then passes through East Passyunk and the Italian Market before ending back on South Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets (view the full course here).

The Philly 10K will start promptly at 7:30 a.m. and take place rain or shine. Registration will end Friday, May 31, or before if all the spots are filled.

2019 Philly 10K

Sunday, Aug. 25
7:30 a.m. start time | $65 per person
800 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

