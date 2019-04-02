More Events:

April 02, 2019

Center City's free workout program returns to Dilworth Park

Time to get moving, Philly

By PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Dilworth Park
Carroll - Dilworth Park Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

People enjoy Dilworth Park on a sunny spring day.

Center City Fit, the free fitness program aimed at getting Philadelphia moving, returns to Dilworth Park Monday, April 15.

Trainers from Optimal Sport Health Club at 1315 Walnut, will be offering class throughout the program, which ends October 15.

Zumba classes will be the schedule on Mondays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Boot Camp classes every Tuesday from April 16 to July 23 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.  The Tuesday schedule switches up July 30 until October 15 when cardio kickboxing class begin from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

A Zumba Dance for Peace is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The program is sponsored by the Rothman Orthopaedics and the Center City District Parks.

Center City Fit

Program begins Monday, April 15 
6 p.m. until 7 p.m. | Free
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, 19102

PhillyVoice Staff

