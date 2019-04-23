More Health:

April 23, 2019

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds

So, make time for breakfast

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Health
skipping breakfast death Heather Ford/Unsplash

Turns out, breakfast might really be one of the most important meals of the day.

Mornings are a busy time. Whether you struggle to get yourself out of the door on time, or if you have kids to take care of, there isn’t a lot of time to mess around. That said, one of the first things to get cast aside in the morning for adults is breakfast — but new research claims there are serious ramifications.

A new study published Monday in the Journal of American College of Cardiology found that people who skip the morning meal have an increased risk of death due to cardiovascular complications and stroke. 

Researchers examined data from 6,550 adults ages 40 to 75 who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey III between 1988 and 1994 and reported their breakfast habits. Five percent of the participants reportedly never ate breakfast, while nearly 11 percent “rarely” ate breakfast, 25 percent had breakfast some days and 59 percent ate breakfast every single day, according to the study’s data.

RELATED READ: Type-2 diabetes before age 40 carries excess risk of death, especially for women

To find the connection between breakfast and death, researchers then examined the participants’ follow-up data which outlined their deaths and underlying causes of death. 

After adjusting for age, sex, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, body mass index and other risk factors, researchers found that participants who never ate their morning Wheaties were 87 percent more likely to die from cardiovascular disease or stroke than regular breakfast-eaters, a news release explains. 

Wei Bao, assistant professor of epidemiology in the University of Iowa College of Public Health and author of the study, noted there are other concerning health effects of skipping breakfast. Elevated blood pressure, changes in appetite (often leading to overeating) and high levels of “bad” cholesterol — all can lead to a heightened risk of cardiovascular disease — were found in those who passed on breakfast, Bao explains.

This study is one of the first to put some evidence behind the notion that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. The press release explains that a morning started with some nutritious calories boosts the body’s metabolism and can help provide the energy we need to start the day.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Health United States Breakfast Stroke Death

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board
020217JoeDouglas

Adult Health

As syphilis invades rural America, a fraying health safety net is failing to stop it
Syphilis 04222019

Health News

When is dead really dead? Study on pig brains reinforces that death is a vast gray area
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Sixers

What they're saying: The Nets are extremely salty about officiating in Sixers series
042219-JarrettAllen-USAToday

Collection

How the love of a child led to a Bible collection for the ages
Carroll - Susan Dunleavy Collection of Biblical Literature at La

Men's Health

The keys to getting in shape for men in their 30s and 40s
Men_lifting_weights

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved