More Events:

May 06, 2019

Dad Vail Regatta to draw thousands of fans to Schuylkill River Banks

Spend the weekend at the largest collegiate regatta in North America

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Regattas
Carroll - Dad Vail Regatta Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Dad Vail races take place on a six-lane, Olympic-length course. The start is at Kelly Drive and Hunting Park Avenue and ends at the grandstands near the Columbia Avenue Bridge.

The largest collegiate regatta in North America is taking place this weekend in Philadelphia. 

Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, thousands of student athletes will compete in the Dad Vail Regatta, now in its 81st year.

RELATED: Hawthornes' IPA, Champagne and Rosé Block Party is turning 10 | Two artisan markets to shop for unique Mother's Day gifts

Spectators are welcome to watch for free from the Schuylkill River Banks. Find a spot to settle down with lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic, or watch from the Grand Stand near Columbia Avenue Bridge, which offers a clear view of the finish line.

To buy food and drink at the event, head to the Food Court where there will be cheesesteaks, hoagies, alcoholic beverages and more.

Anyone planning on driving to the regatta should note that parking on Kelly Drive, which runs parallel to the Schuylkill River, will be limited during the regatta. Most vehicles will be directed to parking areas in Fairmount Park.

From there, shuttle buses will provide free rides to the race course area, running about every 15 to 20 minutes. 

Shuttle buses will also be available from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the race area.

Generally, races begin at 7 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday and end at 5 p.m.

2019 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta

Friday, May 10, through Saturday, May 11
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to watch
2200 Kelly Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19129

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Regattas Philadelphia Free Fairmount Park Schuylkill Banks Schuylkill River

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles after the 'compensatory pick deadline'
050419EzekielAnsah

Nonprofits

Teens can 'find themselves' at youth summit popping up at Temple on May 18
teen conference temple

Crime

Former Pa. youth ice hockey coach pleads guilty in two states on sex abuse charges
Police lights arrests crime

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Renovations

Walnut Street Theatre unveils plans for $39 million expansion
Walnut Street theatre expansion

Social Media

Muslim American Society chapter's video of children speaking about beheadings was an 'oversight'
Muslim American society video

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved