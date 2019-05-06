Dad Vail Regatta to draw thousands of fans to Schuylkill River Banks

The largest collegiate regatta in North America is taking place this weekend in Philadelphia.

Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, thousands of student athletes will compete in the Dad Vail Regatta, now in its 81st year.

Spectators are welcome to watch for free from the Schuylkill River Banks. Find a spot to settle down with lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic, or watch from the Grand Stand near Columbia Avenue Bridge, which offers a clear view of the finish line.

To buy food and drink at the event, head to the Food Court where there will be cheesesteaks, hoagies, alcoholic beverages and more.

Anyone planning on driving to the regatta should note that parking on Kelly Drive, which runs parallel to the Schuylkill River, will be limited during the regatta. Most vehicles will be directed to parking areas in Fairmount Park.

From there, shuttle buses will provide free rides to the race course area, running about every 15 to 20 minutes.

Shuttle buses will also be available from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the race area.



Generally, races begin at 7 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday and end at 5 p.m.

Friday, May 10, through Saturday, May 11

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to watch

2200 Kelly Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19129



