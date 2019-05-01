Hawthornes' IPA, Champagne and Rosé Block Party is turning 10

Hawthornes Cafe's annual springtime block party returns for its 10th year with more than 75 selections of IPA beers, cider, Champagne, rosé and other wines.

The all-day party will take place outside Hawthornes on Saturday, May 11. It starts an hour earlier than last year, running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Drink tickets, $5 each, can be purchased at the block party's entrance at 11th and Fitzwater streets and then used at any drink station. Just remember before heading to the event that only cash will be accepted.



In addition to having lots to drink, the block party will include 12 food trucks, live music and a play area for kids.

The two bands performing are Trinidelphia, a Caribbean steel drum band, and The Paper Shakers, a rock and roll trio.



While adults drink and dance, kids can play on a giant inflatable slide, or use sidewalk chalk and bubbles.

New this year, at 5 p.m. the Kid Zone will offer face painting for adults.

The block party will take place rain or shine and is free to attend. Pets are welcome, too.

Saturday, May 11

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go (cash only)

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



