May 01, 2019

Hawthornes' IPA, Champagne and Rosé Block Party is turning 10

There will be lots to drink, a variety of food trucks and two bands at the outdoor festival in South Philly

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Beers
Hawthornes Beer Cafe's annual IPA, Champagne and Rose Block Party Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Hawthornes Beer Cafe's 10th annual IPA, Champagne and Rose Block Party will take place May 11.

Hawthornes Cafe's annual springtime block party returns for its 10th year with more than 75 selections of IPA beers, cider, Champagne, rosé and other wines.

The all-day party will take place outside Hawthornes on Saturday, May 11. It starts an hour earlier than last year, running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Drink tickets, $5 each, can be purchased at the block party's entrance at 11th and Fitzwater streets and then used at any drink station. Just remember before heading to the event that only cash will be accepted.

In addition to having lots to drink, the block party will include 12 food trucks, live music and a play area for kids.

The two bands performing are Trinidelphia, a Caribbean steel drum band, and The Paper Shakers, a rock and roll trio.

While adults drink and dance, kids can play on a giant inflatable slide, or use sidewalk chalk and bubbles. 

New this year, at 5 p.m. the Kid Zone will offer face painting for adults.

The block party will take place rain or shine and is free to attend. Pets are welcome, too.

10th Annual Hawthornes IPA, Champagne and Rosé Block Party

Saturday, May 11
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go (cash only)
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

