Philadelphia's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry will be held at Bok Bar

"Top Chef" winner Nick Elmi of Laurel, ITV and Royal Boucherie in Philly is hosting the 2019 Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry on Thursday, May 9, at Bok Bar.

Each year, cities across the U.S. throw Taste of the Nation parties with their area's best food and drink in order to raise funds to end childhood hunger in America.



"One in six children in America lives with hunger, including more than one in eight in Pennsylvania," stated Elmi, the chef committee chair. Also on the committee are Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog, Pierre Calmels of Bibou, Jesse Ito of Royal Izakya & Sushi, and Judy Ni and Andy Tessier of Baology.



Other notable local restaurants participating include Vetri Cucina, Vernick Food & Drink, Abe Fisher, Saté Kampar, Townsend, Spice Finch, Fork, Barbuzzo and Noord, among others.

Additionally, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Barr Hill Gin will be onsite, along with local sponsors La Colombe Coffee and Mainstay Independent Brewing.



Tickets, which include all food and drink, are $125 with all proceeds going to No Kid Hungry. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bok Bar, a rooftop bar located in South Philly.

Thursday, May 9

6-9 p.m. | $125 per person

Bok Bar

800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.