More Events:

April 30, 2019

Philadelphia's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry will be held at Bok Bar

Take in the rooftop bar's views while enjoying bites from Philly's best restaurants

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Fundraisers
Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Philadelphia’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry will take place Thursday, May 9, at Bok Bar in South Philly. Enjoy food and drink at the rooftop bar from 6 to 9 p.m.

"Top Chef" winner Nick Elmi of Laurel, ITV and Royal Boucherie in Philly is hosting the 2019 Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry on Thursday, May 9, at Bok Bar.

Each year, cities across the U.S. throw Taste of the Nation parties with their area's best food and drink in order to raise funds to end childhood hunger in America.

RELATED: Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season | Join in evening yoga on the rooftop of Bok this summer

"One in six children in America lives with hunger, including more than one in eight in Pennsylvania," stated Elmi, the chef committee chair. Also on the committee are Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog, Pierre Calmels of Bibou, Jesse Ito of Royal Izakya & Sushi, and Judy Ni and Andy Tessier of Baology.

Other notable local restaurants participating include Vetri Cucina, Vernick Food & Drink, Abe Fisher, Saté Kampar, Townsend, Spice Finch, Fork, Barbuzzo and Noord, among others.

Additionally, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Barr Hill Gin will be onsite, along with local sponsors La Colombe Coffee and Mainstay Independent Brewing.

Tickets, which include all food and drink, are $125 with all proceeds going to No Kid Hungry. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bok Bar, a rooftop bar located in South Philly.

Taste of the Nation: Philadelphia

Thursday, May 9
6-9 p.m. | $125 per person
Bok Bar
800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Fundraisers Philadelphia South Philly Restaurants Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analyzing the Eagles' (unofficial) 2019 undrafted free agent class
042719TJEdwards

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

Adult in the gym: Jimmy Butler allows Sixers to win ugly vs. Toronto in Game 2
043019-JimmyButler-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved