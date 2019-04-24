Before Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival, attend a preview party at the Bellevue

The preview party for the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival will take place Tuesday, May 7, the week before the street festival on Saturday, May 18.

It will be held at the Bellevue Hotel's grand ballroom. Party attendees will get an early taste of the neighborhood's best food and drink, and an early look at spring trends featured at local boutiques and salons.

Tickets are $75 and benefit Rittenhouse Row, a nonprofit devoted to promoting the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, but there are also $150 patron tickets available. Those who opt for the pricier option will receive access to a VIP area at the festival, which offers snacks and cocktails from noon to 5 p.m.

At the preview party, places like Continental Midtown, Mission Taqueria, Butcher and Singer, Di Bruno Bros., Marathon Grill and Parc will serve bites and drinks.

The evening will also feature live music and a silent auction with items and experiences from Rittenhouse Row restaurants and businesses.



Tuesday, May 7

7-9:30 p.m. | $75-$150 for tickets

The Bellevue Hotel

200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



