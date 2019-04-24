More Events:

Before Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival, attend a preview party at the Bellevue

Enjoy food and cocktails from the neighborhood's best restaurants

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival is a popular event that attracts more than 50,000 people to the neighborhood.

The preview party for the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival will take place Tuesday, May 7, the week before the street festival on Saturday, May 18. 

It will be held at the Bellevue Hotel's grand ballroom. Party attendees will get an early taste of the neighborhood's best food and drink, and an early look at spring trends featured at local boutiques and salons.

Tickets are $75 and benefit Rittenhouse Row, a nonprofit devoted to promoting the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, but there are also $150 patron tickets available. Those who opt for the pricier option will receive access to a VIP area at the festival, which offers snacks and cocktails from noon to 5 p.m.

At the preview party, places like Continental Midtown, Mission Taqueria, Butcher and Singer, Di Bruno Bros., Marathon Grill and Parc will serve bites and drinks. 

The evening will also feature live music and a silent auction with items and experiences from Rittenhouse Row restaurants and businesses.

2019 Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival Preview Party

Tuesday, May 7
7-9:30 p.m. | $75-$150 for tickets
The Bellevue Hotel
200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

