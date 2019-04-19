Party in the middle of Rittenhouse Square at Young Friends black tie gala

For the second year, the Young Friends of Rittenhouse Square, a division of the Friends of Rittenhouse Square for members 21 to 41 years old, will host a black tie gala to benefit the maintenance, preservation and beautification of the park.



In the middle of Rittenhouse Square on Friday, June 21, there will be dancing, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

The gala is meant to be more relaxed than the Ball on the Square, taking place the evening before, which includes a sit-down dinner.

Tickets for the Young Friends Soirée on the Square are $175 per person. Included is a four-hour open bar with cocktails, wine and beer, passed appetizers, and food and dessert stations.

The entertainment hasn't been announced yet, but last year there was a live band and a DJ.

Friday, June 21

7:30-11:30 p.m. | $175 per person

Rittenhouse Square

210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103



