Eat to Empower Food Festival to be held at Cherry Street Pier

The Vetri Community Partnership's Eat to Empower Food Festival will take place at Cherry Street Pier on Saturday, April 27.



Attendees can hang out at the renovated waterfront warehouse, enjoying delicious food and drink from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The full list of participants was posted to the Vetri Community Partnership Instagram on Wednesday.

There will be samples from Stargazy, Saté Kampar, V Street, Mike's BBQ, Shane Confectionery, Yards Brewing Co., Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Tito's Handmade Vodka and more.

In addition to the many food and drink options, the festival will feature both a live and silent auction, entertainment from West Philly rapper Chill Moody and DJ Hank McCoy, and screen printing demos from visual artist Paul Carpenter.



Tickets for the four-hour event are $75.

Last year, the first Eat to Empower Food Festival raised more than $250,000.

Vetri Community Partnership's mission is to empower children and families to lead healthier lives. The nonprofit was founded in 2008 by chef Marc Vetri and restaurateur Jeff Benjamin.

Currently, Vetri Community Partnership's nutrition education programs are in more than 75 schools and community centers in Philadelphia and Camden, serving more than 17,000 children and adults annually.

Saturday, April 27

8 p.m. to midnight | $75 per person

Cherry Street Pier

121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



