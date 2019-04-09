More Events:

April 09, 2019

Passyunk restaurants to serve signature bites at Flavors on the Avenue food fest

Five blocks of East Passyunk Avenue will be packed with food, drink, music and shopping

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Food & Drink
P'unk Burger on East Passyunk Avenue participating in Flavors on the Avenue Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

P'unk Burger is located 1823 E. Passyunk Ave. It's one of the restaurants participating in Flavors on the Avenue 2019.

Flavors on the Avenue, a five-block food festival on East Passyunk Avenue, will return Sunday, April 28.

From Broad to Dickinson, restaurants will serve signature bites in the street. There will be sidewalk sales, live music, drinks for adults and play areas for kids, too. 

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No tickets are necessary. Just show up hungry and ready to spend the whole day outdoors exploring the neighborhood.

So far, more than 20 restaurants participating in this year's Flavors on the Avenue have been announced, with more expected to join the list. Most dishes will be priced between $3 and $6.

Participating Restaurants

• Barcelona Wine Bar
• Bing Bing Dim Sum
• Brigantessa
• Cantina Los Caballitos
• Chhaya
• El Sarape
• Essen Bakery
• Fond
• ITV Philly
• Izumi
• Le Virtù
• Mamma Maria Ristorante
• Manatawny Still Works
• Noir
• Noord
• Paradiso Restaurant
• Pistola's Del Sur
• Plenty Cafe 
• P'unk Burger 
• Redcrest Fried Chicken
• Saté Kampar
• Stogie Joe's Tavern
• The Bottle Shop
• Teas n' Mi
• Vanilya Bakery

Flavors on the Avenue 2019

Sunday, April 28
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
East Passyunk Avenue, from Broad to Dickinson streets

