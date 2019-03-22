25 breweries participating in Locals Only Beer Fest at Independence Seaport Museum

WMGK's Locals Only Beer Fest will return on Saturday, April 13.

Twenty-five breweries from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will be represented at the event, held at Independence Seaport Museum overlooking the Delaware River.

This year's lineup of breweries includes Slyfox, Troegs, Yards, Flying Fish, Neshaminy Creek and many more.



Each brewery will serve its flagship beer, that's the one its best known for, as well as a speciality brew that could be something new or rare.

Beer fest attendees will then get to vote on their favorites from both categories. In total, there will be 50 varieties of beer available to sample.

Tickets are $45, or $10 for non-drinkers. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to tour the museum for free before they start drinking, or can redeem their free admission voucher at a later date.



Saturday, April 13

1-5 p.m. | $45 general admission; $10 for designated driver

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.