March 22, 2019

25 breweries participating in Locals Only Beer Fest at Independence Seaport Museum

There will be a total of 50 beers available to sample at the event organized by WMGK

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Enjoy beer from Slyfox, Troegs, Yards, Flying Fish, Neshaminy Creek and many more breweries at WMGK's Locals Only Beer Fest this April.

WMGK's Locals Only Beer Fest will return on Saturday, April 13. 

Twenty-five breweries from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will be represented at the event, held at Independence Seaport Museum overlooking the Delaware River.

This year's lineup of breweries includes Slyfox, Troegs, Yards, Flying Fish, Neshaminy Creek and many more.

Each brewery will serve its flagship beer, that's the one its best known for, as well as a speciality brew that could be something new or rare.

Beer fest attendees will then get to vote on their favorites from both categories. In total, there will be 50 varieties of beer available to sample.

Tickets are $45, or $10 for non-drinkers. Ticket holders will have the opportunity to tour the museum for free before they start drinking, or can redeem their free admission voucher at a later date.

102.9 WMGK-FM's 2019 Locals Only Beer Fest

Saturday, April 13
1-5 p.m. | $45 general admission; $10 for designated driver
Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

