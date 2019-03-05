More Events:

March 05, 2019

Drink in the Penn Museum during 2019 American Whiskey Convention

There will be a pig roast, too

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Whiskey
Carroll - Whiskey Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Knob Creek Rye and Jim Beam Rye are from the same distiller but are marketed differently, according to George Reilly, owner of The Twisted Tail, a whiskey-oriented bar in Society Hill.

At the 2019 American Whiskey Convention on Friday, April 5, more than 250 American whiskey and bourbon brands will be poured. 

This year, the event will be at the Penn Museum, which is filled with art and artifacts from all over the world, including Egypt, Greece and the Middle East.

RELATED: Attend the first Real Ale Invitational at Yards Brewing Co.'s new location | Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early at Irish Spirit Speakeasy in Rittenhouse

In addition to tasting samples, attendees can interact with experts, distillers and farmers, shop a variety of vendors and enjoy a pig roast.

General admission tickets are now on sale for $100. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

VIP tickets ($150) are also on sale and include early admission, access to an additional discussion and tasting, and a guided tour through the museum's galleries highlighting ancient drinking vessels.

American Whiskey Convention

Friday, April 5
6:30 p.m. | $100 general admission
Penn Museum
3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Whiskey Philadelphia Penn Museum Cocktails Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles trade rumors: A look at Michael Bennett and Duke Johnson
030419MichaelBennett

Investigations

Police arrest driver in wrong-way chase on I-95 from Philly airport
Carroll - Traffic on I-95

Late Night

John Oliver dredges up Philly's destruction of hitchBOT on 'Last Week Tonight'
hitchBOT Gritty John Oliver

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030319AJBrown

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved