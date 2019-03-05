Drink in the Penn Museum during 2019 American Whiskey Convention

At the 2019 American Whiskey Convention on Friday, April 5, more than 250 American whiskey and bourbon brands will be poured.

This year, the event will be at the Penn Museum, which is filled with art and artifacts from all over the world, including Egypt, Greece and the Middle East.

In addition to tasting samples, attendees can interact with experts, distillers and farmers, shop a variety of vendors and enjoy a pig roast.

General admission tickets are now on sale for $100. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

VIP tickets ($150) are also on sale and include early admission, access to an additional discussion and tasting, and a guided tour through the museum's galleries highlighting ancient drinking vessels.

Friday, April 5

6:30 p.m. | $100 general admission

Penn Museum

3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



