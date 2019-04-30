More Events:

April 30, 2019

Spend Saturday in Port Richmond at an all-day pierogi festival

Eateries across the city will serve the Polish dumplings at Campbell Square

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pierogis Source/Pexels

Pierogis are great smothered in sauce or just by themselves.

Doughy. Cheesy. Filled with potato. What's not to love about pierogi?

The Polish dumpling should be celebrated and Port Richmond, where there's no shortage of the comfort food, agrees. A pierogi festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, at Campbell Square.

Eateries from the neighborhood and across the city will serve pierogies in the park from noon to 5 p.m.

Attendees can eat, learn how to make the dumplings and shop more than 60 local vendors. The event will include live music and a performance by a Polish dance group, too. For kids, there will be face painting and a balloon artist.

There are also two festival T-shirts that can be purchased online and picked up Saturday, or purchased at the event. Proceeds from the shirts will go to maintaining Campbell Square.

Port Richmond Pierogi Fest

Saturday, May 4
Noon to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
Campbell Square
2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19134

