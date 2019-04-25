More Events:

April 25, 2019

Where to watch the 145th Kentucky Derby in Philadelphia

Attend one of these parties on Saturday, May 4, to cheer on your favorite horse

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby Jim Owens/USA TODAY Sports

May 5, 2018; Louisville, KY, USA; Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) races Corey J. Lanerie aboard Promises Fulfilled (3) during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Who will win the first leg of the Triple Crown and be draped with a blanket of roses at the 145th Kentucky Derby?

Known as "the most exciting two minutes in sports,"  the annual horse race will take place Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

For those in Philly planning on watching the race, scheduled to go off at 6:50 p.m., we found local parties with Mint Julep cocktails, fashion contests and plenty of Derby style. Check out our roundup below, then start planning your outfit.

RELATED: Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia

Twisted Tail's Annual Derby Party

Once again, the Twisted Tail will throw a free-to-attend Kentucky Derby party. 

A giant 18-foot TV screen will be set up outside and Mint Julep cocktails will be $6. Every guest who attends will receive an entry into the bar's Derby Draw to guess the winning horse, and the raffle winner of the day will receive a bottle of bourbon.

If you plan on attending, make sure to dress to impress. Additional prizes will be awarded for Best Hat and Best Bow Tie.

Also, the South Street Spring Festival will be taking place nearby and Derby fans are encouraged to check it out before or after the race for delicious food.

2-7 p.m. | Free to attend
Twisted Tail
509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

West Laurel Hill Cemetery's Bow Ties, Big Hats & Bourbon Party

Kentucky Derby Party at West Laurel Hill CemeteryCourtesy of/West Laurel Hill Cemetery

West Laurel Hill Cemetery throwing party to celebrate the 145th Kentucky Derby race on Saturday, May 4.

For the seventh year, West Laurel Hill Cemetery is throwing a Kentucky Derby party as a fundraiser for Gateway HorseWorks.

Expect all you can eat and drink, a cigar lounge, horse-drawn carriage rides and a fashion contest.

General admission tickets are available for $75, while limited VIP tickets are available for $100. VIP ticket holders receive early entry at 4 p.m., Champagne upon entry and a fashion illustration.

5-7:30 p.m. | $75-$100 per person
West Laurel Hill Cemetery
225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Blue Moon's Derby Watch Party

Blue Moon, the craft beer sponsor of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, is throwing a watch party at Xfinity Live!, beginning at 4 p.m. 

Blue Moon beers will be $5 and there will be a contest to win tickets to the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Starting at 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Check back for updates on more Kentucky Derby parties.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

