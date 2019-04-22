Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia

Cinco de Mayo is quickly approaching. This year, the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Philly is celebrating with parties, as well as food and drink specials. You can enjoy margaritas on a ship, dance to a mariachi band at a block party, fill up on tacos for breakfast and much more.

Check out our Cinco de Mayo roundup below.

El Rey Block Party

For the fifth year, Mexican restaurant El Rey will throw a Cinco de Mayo block party with music, food and drink.

A mariachi band will perform at noon, followed by a set from DJ Craig Dash that will end at 7 p.m.

To eat, there will be nachos, guacamole and tacos with chicken, beef or pork. As for drinks, attendees can sip on classic and mango margaritas, Tecate, Corona Light and Modelo.

All ages are welcome at the block party, which will have face painting and crafts for kids during the day.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Free entry

2000 Ranstead St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 563-3330



Moshulu

If you're ready to dance, check out the Moshulu's waterfront Cinco de Mayo party. All three decks of the ship will have music.

Tickets to attend are $45, or $55 for VIP with early access. The party includes unlimited cocktails – great for anyone who loves margaritas – as well as Corona, from 4 to 6 p.m. After, there will be a cash bar.

The party will include a build-your-own taco station, too.

4-8 p.m. | $45-$55 tickets

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



La Peg

La Peg will re-open the restaurant's beer garden for the season on Cinco de Mayo. To celebrate, there will be margaritas and a beer-and-shot special.

All of the Cinco de Mayo food and drink will be $5 each, and will include:

• The Tijuana Special – shot of Juarez tequila and can of Tecate

• Margaritas – c lassic, b lackberry, b lood orange, p assion fruit and mint, s trawberry

• Tacos al Pastor – served two to an order, with marinated pork shoulder, pineapple, red onion and cilantro

• Mexican corn on the cob – with mayo, lime, chili and cheese

• Chicken Taquitos – served three to an order, with slow-roasted chicken, cheese and spicy crema

• Churros – served two to an order, with cinnamon, sugar and chipotle-chocolate sauce

Beginning at noon

140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 375-7744

El Vez

Start Cinco de Mayo with brunch at El Vez. The restaurant will serve one-day-only specials, like Mexican waffles and build-your-own breakfast tacos, for the occasion. Then starting at noon, there will be drink specials and a DJ.

And anyone coming from The Blue Cross Broad Street Run can show their bib for a free #RunningForMargs T-shirt from El Vez.

Beginning at 10 a.m.

121 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 928-9800



Distrito

On both Saturday, May 4, and Cinco de Mayo, Distrito in University City will offer food and drink specials.

There will be live music from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

3945 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

(215) 222-1657

