More Events:

April 22, 2019

Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia

The parties and food and drink specials you need to know about for the Mexican holiday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cinco de Mayo
Margarita Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Be bold and try something beyond the classic margarita.

Cinco de Mayo is quickly approaching. This year, the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Philly is celebrating with parties, as well as food and drink specials. You can enjoy margaritas on a ship, dance to a mariachi band at a block party, fill up on tacos for breakfast and much more.

Check out our Cinco de Mayo roundup below.

RELATED: Eat, drink on State Street during Media's popular Dining Under the Stars | Independence Beer Garden returns for fifth season | South Street Spring Festival is a giant, all-day block party

El Rey Block Party

For the fifth year, Mexican restaurant El Rey will throw a Cinco de Mayo block party with music, food and drink.

A mariachi band will perform at noon, followed by a set from DJ Craig Dash that will end at 7 p.m.

To eat, there will be nachos, guacamole and tacos with chicken, beef or pork. As for drinks, attendees can sip on classic and mango margaritas, Tecate, Corona Light and Modelo.

All ages are welcome at the block party, which will have face painting and crafts for kids during the day.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Free entry
2000 Ranstead St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 563-3330 

Moshulu

If you're ready to dance, check out the Moshulu's waterfront Cinco de Mayo party. All three decks of the ship will have music.

Tickets to attend are $45, or $55 for VIP with early access. The party includes unlimited cocktails  – great for anyone who loves margaritas – as well as Corona, from 4 to 6 p.m. After, there will be a cash bar.

The party will include a build-your-own taco station, too.

4-8 p.m. | $45-$55 tickets
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

La Peg

La Peg will re-open the restaurant's beer garden for the season on Cinco de Mayo. To celebrate, there will be margaritas and a beer-and-shot special.

All of the Cinco de Mayo food and drink will be $5 each, and will include:

• The Tijuana Special – shot of Juarez tequila and can of Tecate
• Margaritas – classic, blackberry, blood orange, passion fruit and mint, strawberry
• Tacos al Pastor – served two to an order, with marinated pork shoulder, pineapple, red onion and cilantro
• Mexican corn on the cob – with mayo, lime, chili and cheese
• Chicken Taquitos – served three to an order, with slow-roasted chicken, cheese and spicy crema
• Churros – served two to an order, with cinnamon, sugar and chipotle-chocolate sauce

Beginning at noon
140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 375-7744

El Vez

Start Cinco de Mayo with brunch at El Vez. The restaurant will serve one-day-only specials, like Mexican waffles and build-your-own breakfast tacos, for the occasion. Then starting at noon, there will be drink specials and a DJ.

And anyone coming from The Blue Cross Broad Street Run can show their bib for a free #RunningForMargs T-shirt from El Vez.

Beginning at 10 a.m.
121 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 928-9800

Distrito

On both Saturday, May 4, and Cinco de Mayo, Distrito in University City will offer food and drink specials.

There will be live music from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

3945 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-1657

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cinco de Mayo Philadelphia Parties

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board
020217JoeDouglas

Adult Health

As syphilis invades rural America, a fraying health safety net is failing to stop it
Syphilis 04222019

Health News

When is dead really dead? Study on pig brains reinforces that death is a vast gray area
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Sixers

What they're saying: The Nets are extremely salty about officiating in Sixers series
042219-JarrettAllen-USAToday

Collection

How the love of a child led to a Bible collection for the ages
Carroll - Susan Dunleavy Collection of Biblical Literature at La

Men's Health

The keys to getting in shape for men in their 30s and 40s
Men_lifting_weights

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved