More Events:

April 22, 2019

Eat, drink on State Street during Media's popular Dining Under the Stars

Make plans to dine outdoors on Wednesday evenings this summer

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Dining Under the Stars M. Fischetti/Visit Philadelphia™

Each summer, Media closes down a section of State Street to vehicles on Wednesday nights, so that residents and visitors can dine al fresco.

Media's popular Dining Under the Stars series will kick off on May 1.

Wednesday nights through the end of September, State Street from Jackson to Orange will be closed off to traffic so visitors can dine outside.

RELATED: Passyunk restaurants to serve signature bites at Flavors on the Avenue food fest | Rodin Museum Garden Bar to re-open in May | Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season

Participating restaurants include sushi hotspot Azie, Italian BYOB Fellini Café Trattoria, farm-to-table eatery Lotus, brewpub Iron Hill Brewery and more.

Visitors can also stroll the car-free street to shop boutiques or enjoy live music outdoors.

2019 marks Dining Under the Stars 12th season. The weekly event runs 5 to 11 p.m.

Dining Under the Stars

Wednesdays, May 1 through Sept. 25
5-11 p.m.
State Street (from Jackson to Orange), Media, PA 19063

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Media

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board
020217JoeDouglas

Adult Health

As syphilis invades rural America, a fraying health safety net is failing to stop it
Syphilis 04222019

Health News

When is dead really dead? Study on pig brains reinforces that death is a vast gray area
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Sixers

What they're saying: The Nets are extremely salty about officiating in Sixers series
042219-JarrettAllen-USAToday

Collection

How the love of a child led to a Bible collection for the ages
Carroll - Susan Dunleavy Collection of Biblical Literature at La

Men's Health

The keys to getting in shape for men in their 30s and 40s
Men_lifting_weights

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved