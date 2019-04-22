Eat, drink on State Street during Media's popular Dining Under the Stars

Media's popular Dining Under the Stars series will kick off on May 1.

Wednesday nights through the end of September, State Street from Jackson to Orange will be closed off to traffic so visitors can dine outside.

Participating restaurants include sushi hotspot Azie, Italian BYOB Fellini Café Trattoria, farm-to-table eatery Lotus, brewpub Iron Hill Brewery and more.

Visitors can also stroll the car-free street to shop boutiques or enjoy live music outdoors.

2019 marks Dining Under the Stars 12th season. The weekly event runs 5 to 11 p.m.

Wednesdays, May 1 through Sept. 25

5-11 p.m.

State Street (from Jackson to Orange), Media, PA 19063



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.