Rodin Museum Garden Bar to re-open in May

The Rodin Museum's pop-up Garden Bar will re-open for the 2019 season on International Museum Day, May 18.

Beer and wine will be for sale, and visitors are invited to pack a picnic to enjoy by the reflecting pool. Through the summer, there will be live music by local artists.

Featuring a collection of French sculptor Auguste Rodin's works, the museum and outdoor space is a little taste of Paris on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.



A French architect designed the Beaux-Arts architecture and formal French garden.



Admission to the museum's garden is free, while admission to the museum is pay-what-you-wish.

The Garden Bar will be open Saturdays and Sundays in May and June, Thursdays through Sundays in July and August, and Saturdays and Sundays in September.

Guests will be able to grab a drink until 8 p.m. and dogs are welcome in the garden.



Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates The Rodin Museum Garden Bar will return for the 2019 season in May.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Outside the Rodin Museum.

Rodin Museum Garden Bar

Saturdays and Sundays from May 18 to June 30

Thursdays through Sundays from July 5 to Aug. 25

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 8 to Sept. 29

Free garden admission

Rodin Museum

2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130

