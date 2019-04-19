More Events:

April 19, 2019

Rodin Museum Garden Bar to re-open in May

You can bring your own picnic to enjoy in the beer garden on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Carroll - The Rodin Museum Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Rodin Museum in the summer.

The Rodin Museum's pop-up Garden Bar will re-open for the 2019 season on International Museum Day, May 18.

Beer and wine will be for sale, and visitors are invited to pack a picnic to enjoy by the reflecting pool. Through the summer, there will be live music by local artists.

RELATED: Party in the middle of Rittenhouse Square at Young Friends black tie gala | South Street Spring Festival is a giant, all-day block party

Featuring a collection of French sculptor Auguste Rodin's works, the museum and outdoor space is a little taste of Paris on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

A French architect designed the Beaux-Arts architecture and formal French garden.

Admission to the museum's garden is free, while admission to the museum is pay-what-you-wish.

The Garden Bar will be open Saturdays and Sundays in May and June, Thursdays through Sundays in July and August, and Saturdays and Sundays in September.

Guests will be able to grab a drink until 8 p.m. and dogs are welcome in the garden.

Rodin Museum Garden BarCourtesy of/Cashman & Associates

The Rodin Museum Garden Bar will return for the 2019 season in May.


Carroll - The Rodin MuseumThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Outside the Rodin Museum.


Rodin Museum Garden Bar

Saturdays and Sundays from May 18 to June 30
Thursdays through Sundays from July 5 to Aug. 25
Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 8 to Sept. 29  
Free garden admission
Rodin Museum
2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Picnics Museums Rodin Museum

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five star review: Ben Simmons responds with brilliant Game 3 performance against Brooklyn
Ben-Simmons-_041919_usat

Children's Health

Parents, dental hygiene should begin at the first tooth
Tooth Brushing Toddler 04162019

Vaping

U.S. Customs officers seize more than 1,000 fake Juul pods in Philly
Fake Juul pods

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2019 win-loss predictions
041819CarsonWentz

Restaurants

Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business
Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved