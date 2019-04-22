More Events:

April 22, 2019

Independence Beer Garden returns for fifth season

The outdoor drinking spot by Independence Hall has a new food menu for 2019

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer Gardens
Independence Beer Garden opening date Courtesy of/Bondfire Media

Independence Beer Garden to open for the 2019 season on Thursday, April 25.

Soon, you'll be able to grab a drink by Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, when Schulson Collective's Independence Beer Garden re-opens for the spring and summer months on Thursday.

The large beer garden, filled with twinkling lights and greenery, features draft and canned beer, as well as wine and creative cocktails, like the Gin Jawn, Rose Garden and Down the Shore.

RELATED: Eat, drink on State Street during Media's popular Dining Under the Stars | Admiral's Tavern, floating beer garden, returning for third season

The new menu for 2019, IBG's fifth season, is pictured below. Items include cheese curds, pickle chips, roasted lamb gyro, mahi-mahi tacos, Green Goddess heirloom tomato salad, cheesesteak with beer cheese sauce, boozy popsicles and platters for large groups.

Independence Beer Garden food menu for 2019 seasonCourtesy of/Bondfire Media

Independence Beer Garden's new food menu for the 2019 season.

Also, teams can sign up for lawn game tournaments at IBG. First up is cornhole, but future tournaments may include bocce or shuffleboard. Competitors should check IBG's website for sign up info.

The beer garden typically is open daily through September or October, depending on the weather. 

Independence Beer Garden

Opening Thursday, April 25
100 S. Independence Mall W., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922-7100

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Gardens Philadelphia Outdoors Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board
020217JoeDouglas

Adult Health

As syphilis invades rural America, a fraying health safety net is failing to stop it
Syphilis 04222019

Health News

When is dead really dead? Study on pig brains reinforces that death is a vast gray area
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Sixers

What they're saying: The Nets are extremely salty about officiating in Sixers series
042219-JarrettAllen-USAToday

Collection

How the love of a child led to a Bible collection for the ages
Carroll - Susan Dunleavy Collection of Biblical Literature at La

Men's Health

The keys to getting in shape for men in their 30s and 40s
Men_lifting_weights

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved