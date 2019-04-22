Independence Beer Garden returns for fifth season

Soon, you'll be able to grab a drink by Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, when Schulson Collective's Independence Beer Garden re-opens for the spring and summer months on Thursday.

The large beer garden, filled with twinkling lights and greenery, features draft and canned beer, as well as wine and creative cocktails, like the Gin Jawn, Rose Garden and Down the Shore.

The new menu for 2019, IBG's fifth season, is pictured below. Items include cheese curds, pickle chips, roasted lamb gyro, mahi-mahi tacos, Green Goddess heirloom tomato salad, cheesesteak with beer cheese sauce, boozy popsicles and platters for large groups.

Courtesy of/Bondfire Media Independence Beer Garden's new food menu for the 2019 season.

Also, teams can sign up for lawn game tournaments at IBG. First up is cornhole, but future tournaments may include bocce or shuffleboard. Competitors should check IBG's website for sign up info.

The beer garden typically is open daily through September or October, depending on the weather.

Opening Thursday, April 25

100 S. Independence Mall W., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 922-7100



