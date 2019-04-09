Admiral's Tavern, floating beer garden, returning for third season

Admiral's Tavern will soon re-open aboard the world's oldest steel warship still afloat, Cruiser Olympia at Penn's Landing.

2019 marks the third year the springtime beer garden has popped up on the historic ship, which is part of Independence Seaport Museum.

The beer garden's opening day will be Friday, May 10. Through spring and summer, Admiral's Tavern will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Visitors will be able to enjoy craft beer, wine, cocktails, food, games and entertainment aboard the ship, while taking in views of the Delaware River waterfront, including the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

Find Cruiser Olympia between Spruce Street Harbor Park and the Moshulu.

Courtesy of Independence Seaport Museum/PhillyVoice Admiral's Tavern is located on Cruiser Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum.

Admiral's Tavern Opening

Friday, May 10

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Cruiser Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

