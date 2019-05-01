Two artisan markets to shop for unique Mother's Day gifts

Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, is rapidly approaching. It's time to start thinking about what you're going to gift mom.



To find a present worthy of the woman who gave you life, you're going to need to go above and beyond picking up a cookie-cutter knickknack at the mall. She's a cool mom, and she deserves a cool gift.

Head to one of these artisan markets to pick out a one-of-a-kind treasure for mom that she'll love, or even bring mom along for a day of shopping together.

Head to the Bok Building in South Philly to shop goods from local makers. Browse the selection of jewelry, ceramics, glassware and art to find something unique.

If you bring mom, you can share coffee, beer and food together while shopping the pop-up market.

Saturday, May 11

Noon to 4 p.m.

Bok

821 Dudley St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



At the Delaware River waterfront, shop more than 100 art and craft vendors for handmade goods. There will be clothing, jewelry, home goods, pottery, glassware, accessories and so much more.

Also at the market, there will be live music by local bands, food trucks, two bars and "Make + Take" stations where visitors can try screen printing and more.

Saturday, May 11, through Sunday, May 12

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

101 N. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.