United By Blue's warehouse sale to be held at Cherry Street Pier

United By Blue's huge annual warehouse sale is back Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12.

This time, though, it won't take place at the flagship location in Old City. Instead, it will be held at Cherry Street Pier, a new public space at the Delaware River waterfront.

The sustainable outdoor apparel and accessories brand will sell past-season products and samples at up to 90 percent off.



Lines are expected to form before the shopping event starts. The sale will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For those who aren't familiar with United By Blue, it's a brand with a mission to make the world a cleaner place. United By Blue organizes and hosts cleanups to get rid of plastic waste in oceans and waterways.

