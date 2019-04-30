Attend a cupcake and wine pairing with mom for Mother's Day

April 30, 2019
Treat mom to a memorable Mother's Day by planning an outing to Chaddsford Winery for cupcakes and wine. Mom will appreciate the originality and the time together.
The special pairing includes four gourmet mini cupcakes and four glasses of wine. It's available Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 6, and Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12.
When purchasing tickets, $20 per person, choose a date and the time you'd like to attend. The pairing will be available at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
Below is the menu.
• Lemon drop cupcake with Spring Wine
• Honey bun cupcake with 2017 Traminette
• Chocolate-covered strawberry cupcake with Sunset Blush
• Triple chocolate chip cupcake with 2017 Red Standard
Food trucks will also be parked at Chaddsford Winery on both weekends, offering savory lunch items, gelato and more cupcakes.
Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5
Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12
$20 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
