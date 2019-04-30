Attend a cupcake and wine pairing with mom for Mother's Day

Treat mom to a memorable Mother's Day by planning an outing to Chaddsford Winery for cupcakes and wine. Mom will appreciate the originality and the time together.

The special pairing includes four gourmet mini cupcakes and four glasses of wine. It's available Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 6, and Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12.

When purchasing tickets, $20 per person, choose a date and the time you'd like to attend. The pairing will be available at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

Below is the menu.

Food trucks will also be parked at Chaddsford Winery on both weekends, offering savory lunch items, gelato and more cupcakes.

Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5

Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12

$20 per person

Chaddsford Winery

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317



