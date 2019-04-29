More Culture:

April 29, 2019

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Brunch
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1 Starr Restaurants/for PhillyVoice

Parc

Just in time for Mother's Day, reservations app OpenTable has released the top 100 brunch spots in the United States, and Philadelphia is well-represented.

The 2019 list is based on an analysis of more than 12 million reviews of 30,000-plus restaurants across the country.

Six Philadelphia restaurants made the cut, including some familiar names and a couple of relatively recent openings.

• Bud & Marilyn's - 1234 Locust Street
• The Dandelion - 124 S. 18th Street
• The Love - 130 S. 18th Street
• Parc - 227 S. 18th St
• Suraya - 1528 Frankford Avenue
• Talula’s Garden - 210 W. Washington Square

Four of the restaurants above — The Dandelion, Parc, Talula’s Garden and The Love — are Stephen Starr locations. The Love, which opened in late 2017, was named one of Esquire's top 20 new restaurants in the U.S. last November.

Bud & Marilyn's, the retro-themed Gayborhood restaurant, opened in 2015 and is planning an outpost at Philadelphia International Airport.

Suraya, which opened in Fishtown at the end of 2017, has quickly become one of Philadelphia's most widely praised dining destinations.

A recent OpenTable survey found that nearly one third of Americans believe sharing a meal together is the most meaningful Mother’s Day gift you could give, followed by thoughtful conversation.

If you want to get a jump on Mother's Day plans, diner reviews from around the country show that any of the spots above would be a great choice.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Brunch Philadelphia Food & Drink United States

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved