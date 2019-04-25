More Events:

April 25, 2019

May is Burger Month at Iron Hill Brewery

Each day of the month, a different mouthwatering burger will be featured

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
If you find yourself craving a juicy burger stacked tall with toppings, you may want to stop into Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant.

For the 11th year, May is Burger Month at Iron Hill, which currently has 15 locations spread through Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

RELATED: Ocean Prime launching weekend happy hour | Eat, drink on State Street during Media's popular Dining Under the Stars

Each day of the month, a different mouthwatering burger will be featured. Some newbies to the lineup include the Chug-a-Lug with Vienna Red Lager cheese sauce, pickled roasted peppers, onions and serrano peppers, and the Rockin’ Moroccan with Moroccan spice, red onion jam, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese, frisee lettuce and scallion sauce.

New for 2019, a vegetarian black bean burger will also be available all month long.

All 31 burgers are listed below, with more info on each available at the Iron Hill Brewery website. Burgers are $14.50 and an 8-ounce beer can be added to the meal for an additional $2.

• May 1 – Chug-a-Lug Burger
• May 2  N’Awlins Burger
• May 3  The Asian Elvis Burger
• May 4  Firefighter Tribute Burger (4-alarm burger)
• May 5 – Cinco de Mayo Burger
• May 6  Popeye Burger
• May 7 – The Brewery Crunch Burger
• May 8  Truffle Shuffle Burger
• May 9 – Rhythm and Blues Burger
• May 10 – Left Coast Burger
• May 11 – Rockin’ Moroccan Burger
• May 12 – Momma’s Burger
• May 13 – Three Little Pigs Burger
• May 14 – Rosemary’s Bacon Burger
• May 15 – Ode to Jerry Garcia Burger
• May 16 – Sweet Caroline Burger
• May 17 – Wichita Burger
• May 18 – The Armed Forces Tribute Burger
• May 19 – Hangover Burger
• May 20 – My Big Fat Greek Burger
• May 21 – The Extra Napkin Burger
• May 22 – The B. Harper Burger
• May 23 – Tombstone Burger
• May 24 – Wave That Flag Burger
• May 25 – The Pimento Cheese Burger
• May 26 – The Big Barn Burger
• May 27  Yogi’s Pic-a-nic Burger
• May 28 – Brasserie Burger
• May 29 – New Potato Caboose Burger
• May 30 – Brewmaster’s Burger
• May 31 – Fuhgeddaboudit Burger

In September 2018, Iron Hill opened on Market Street in Philadelphia. Nearby suburban locations include Ardmore, Chestnut Hill and Media. Find other locations here.

Burger Month

May
$14.50 per burger, with optional 8-ounce beer for additional $2
All Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant locations

