QVC Beauty Bash attendees will go home with goodie bags worth $600

A three-day immersive beauty experience will take place at Fishtown concert venue The Fillmore in June.

Beauty Bash will showcase some of the top beauty brands from QVC, which is based in West Chester.

Attendees will have a chance to engage with 40 beauty brands, like Tarte, Tatcha and bareMinerals, gain a sneak peek at some new products coming to QVC and watch beauty demos.

There are two types of tickets. The Sapphire is $125 and includes a gift bag valued at a minimum of $600. The Ruby is $225 and includes one-hour early admission and a gift bag with extra goodies valued at a minimum of $800.



When purchasing a ticket, you'll also need to choose which session(s) you'd like to attend. The lineup of guest speakers and QVC hosts is different for each.

Beauty Bash sessions:

• Friday, June 7: 6-10 p.m.

• Saturday, June 8: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4-8 p.m.

• Sunday, June 9: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Speakers include Jamie Kern Lima, cofounder and CEO of IT Cosmetics, Mally Roncal, founder and creator of Mally Beauty, and Josie Maran, founder and CEO of Josie Maran Cosmetics.

Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9

$125-$225 per person

The Fillmore Philly

29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



