More Events:

May 17, 2019

QVC Beauty Bash attendees will go home with goodie bags worth $600

Attendees can explore, learn and celebrate all things beauty

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Beauty
QVC Beauty Bash Photo by Suzy Hazelwood/ from Pexels

QVC Beauty Bash is an exciting beauty extravaganza at The Fillmore Philly.

three-day immersive beauty experience will take place at Fishtown concert venue The Fillmore in June.

Beauty Bash will showcase some of the top beauty brands from QVC, which is based in West Chester. 

Attendees will have a chance to engage with 40 beauty brands, like Tarte, Tatcha and bareMinerals, gain a sneak peek at some new products coming to QVC and watch beauty demos.

RELATED: New Dunkin' nail polishes available at local salons for limited time | Personalize your jean jacket at DIY party in Conshohocken

There are two types of tickets. The Sapphire is $125 and includes a gift bag valued at a minimum of $600. The Ruby is $225 and includes one-hour early admission and a gift bag with extra goodies valued at a minimum of $800.

When purchasing a ticket, you'll also need to choose which session(s) you'd like to attend. The lineup of guest speakers and QVC hosts is different for each.

Beauty Bash sessions:

• Friday, June 7: 6-10 p.m.
• Saturday, June 8: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4-8 p.m.
• Sunday, June 9: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Speakers include Jamie Kern Lima, cofounder and CEO of IT Cosmetics, Mally Roncal, founder and creator of Mally Beauty, and Josie Maran, founder and CEO of Josie Maran Cosmetics.

QVC Beauty Bash

Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 9
$125-$225 per person
The Fillmore Philly
29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Beauty Philadelphia Festivals Fishtown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: If the Eagles were to trade one of their many cornerbacks, who would it be?
051719SidneyJones

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Betting Odds

Who lives? Who dies? And other betting odds for 'Game of Thrones' series finale
Game of Thrones season 8

Phillies

Five 'action steps' the Phillies, Gabe Kapler can take to shake things up
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved