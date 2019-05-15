More Events:

May 15, 2019

Personalize your jean jacket at DIY party in Conshohocken

You'll go home with an updated staple for your wardrobe

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
bring a jean jacket to new She Knew She Could Patch parties in Philly Photo by Mean Shadows/ on Unsplash

Attend a DIY party on Thursday, May 30, where attendees will decorate jean jackets with small patches. You'll go home with an updated staple for your wardrobe.

One Tough B, a clothing and accessories company known for its women's empowerment merchandise that was founded by Philly resident Shelly Fisher, now hosts patch parties, where friends can get together to personalize their jean jackets.

To show women in the area what the experience is like, the company is throwing a patch party on Thursday, May 30, at its space in Conshohocken. Tickets to attend are $20.

Included are snacks, soft drinks and five small patches. If that's not enough flair for your jacket, additional patches will be available for purchase.

Attendees can bring their own jean jacket to personalize, or purchase one from One Tough B at the event.

Ten percent of proceeds from all jean jacket and patch purchases at the party will be donated to Give Her Camp, a nonprofit that offers women's empowerment weekends and offers scholarships to deserving women who want to attend but cannot afford it.

Girls Night Out – DIY Jean Jacket Patch Party

Thursday, May 30
7-9 p.m. | $20 admission
100 Front St., Conshohocken, PA 19428

