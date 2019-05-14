Eat, drink, shop on car-free Walnut Street during Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

Saturday, May 18, more than 100 booths will be set up on Walnut Street, from Rittenhouse Square to Broad Street, as well as a portion of 17th and 18th streets.

Each year, the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival draws thousands to the neighborhood, to enjoy shopping, live music, pop-up street cafés with food and drink from Rittenhouse restaurants, culinary demonstrations and samples.

It's the only time Walnut Street is closed off to traffic and the public can freely eat, drink and shop in the street.



The festival will take place noon to 5 p.m. and is a rain-or-shine event.

Those who purchased a VIP ticket for the festival preview party earlier this month, look for the VIP area with snacks and cocktails at the corner of 18th and Walnut.

Saturday, May 18

Noon to 5 p.m. | Free to attend

Walnut Street (from 19th Street to Broad Street)

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.