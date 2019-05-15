New Dunkin' nail polishes available at local salons for limited time

May 15, 2019
The next big Instagrammable craze is coming. For a limited time you can match your nail polish to your coffee order.
Let us introduce you to a new line of Lauren B. Beauty vegan polishes inspired by Dunkin's signature lattes and seasonal Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream flavored coffees, as well as the brand's signature colors.
There are eight shades, from bright orange "Slam Dunkin'" to peachy-nude "Butter Pecan."
Starting today, the polishes will be available at select nail salons in Philadelphia and the suburbs through June.
And if the Instagram opportunities aren't enough to entice you, get this: Anyone who visits one of the participating salons and selects a Dunkin' color for their nails will receive a $3 Dunkin' gift card while supplies last.
Our guess is we're going to see a whole lot of people with Cocoa Mocha lattes and Cocoa Mocha nails over the next few weeks.
Nail Bar
133 S. 18th St.,Philadelphia, PA 19103 (second floor)
The Polish Nail Lounge
2403 Fairmont Ave., Philadelphia, PA 13130
Designer Nails
1234B E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047
Best of Nails & Spa
1930 W. Main St., Norristown, PA 19403
