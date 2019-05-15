More Culture:

May 15, 2019

New Dunkin' nail polishes available at local salons for limited time

Now your mani can match your latte

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Beauty Nail Polish
Lauren B. Beauty's new Dunkin nail polishes available at local salons Courtesy of/Dunkin

Match your nail polish to your Dunkin' order.

The next big Instagrammable craze is coming. For a limited time you can match your nail polish to your coffee order.

Let us introduce you to a new line of Lauren B. Beauty vegan polishes inspired by Dunkin's signature lattes and seasonal Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream flavored coffees, as well as the brand's signature colors.

RELATED: Saxbys launching Free Spirit collection, nonalcoholic drinks inspired by cocktails | Personalize your jean jacket at DIY party in Conshohocken

There are eight shades, from bright orange "Slam Dunkin'" to peachy-nude "Butter Pecan."

Starting today, the polishes will be available at select nail salons in Philadelphia and the suburbs through June.

And if the Instagram opportunities aren't enough to entice you, get this: Anyone who visits one of the participating salons and selects a Dunkin' color for their nails will receive a $3 Dunkin' gift card while supplies last.

Our guess is we're going to see a whole lot of people with Cocoa Mocha lattes and Cocoa Mocha nails over the next few weeks.

Locations:

Nail Bar
133 S. 18th St.,Philadelphia, PA 19103 (second floor)

The Polish Nail Lounge 
2403 Fairmont Ave., Philadelphia, PA 13130

Designer Nails
1234B E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047

Best of Nails & Spa
1930 W. Main St., Norristown, PA 19403

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Beauty Nail Polish Philadelphia Vegan Coffee Dunkin'

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved