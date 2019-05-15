More Culture:

May 15, 2019

Saxbys launching Free Spirit collection, nonalcoholic drinks inspired by cocktails

Learn how to make the new Philly House Punch at home

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Saxbys
Saxbys launching Free Spirit collection, nonalcoholic drinks inspired by cocktails Courtesy of/Saxbys

Pictured here is the Philly House Punch, one of the new drinks from Saxbys Free Spirit collection.

This month, Saxbys will debut its new Free Spirit collection. The new line of beverages are nonalcoholic but inspired by classic cocktails.

Each coffee or tea-based drink is under 100 calories per serving. The collection includes Espresso Tonic, Cold Brew Sangria Spritz, Philly House Punch and Raspberry Breeze.

RELATED: What to expect when you stop drinking alcohol | Here's how Philadelphia ranks in fitness among 100 other U.S. cities | Personalize your jean jacket at DIY party in Conshohocken

Saxbys launching Free Spirit collection, nonalcoholic drinks inspired by cocktailsCourtesy of/Saxbys

Cool down this summer with the Sangria Spritz from Saxbys.

The Free Spirit drinks will debut Tuesday, May 28, and will be available through the summer at all Saxbys cafés.

Saxbys also provided PhillyVoice with recipes for the new sippers, so readers can make at home. 

Make a batch of the Philly House Punch for your next get together, or quickly whip up an Espresso Tonic for yourself when you need a pick-me-up.

Philly House Punch

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh peaches (peeled, cored and chopped)
1 cup simple syrup (equal parts water and sugar)
½ teaspoon bourbon extract
8 cups unsweetened green tea
4 lemon wheels
4 mint leaves

Directions:

In a blender pitcher, add peaches, simple syrup and bourbon extract. Blend until smooth then pour into an airtight container and store in refrigerator for up to five days.

Fill four glasses with ice. Add 2 tablespoons of peach syrup into each glass. Top with green tea. Stir and garnish with lemon wheel and mint leaf. 

Espresso Tonic

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Saxbys Espresso
1 200 milliliter bottle of Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water
1 lemon wheel

Directions:

Fill a highball glass with ice, then add espresso. Top with tonic water and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Saxbys Philadelphia Recipes Coffee Tea

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved