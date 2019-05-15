Saxbys launching Free Spirit collection, nonalcoholic drinks inspired by cocktails

This month, Saxbys will debut its new Free Spirit collection. The new line of beverages are nonalcoholic but inspired by classic cocktails.

Each coffee or tea-based drink is under 100 calories per serving. The collection includes Espresso Tonic, Cold Brew Sangria Spritz, Philly House Punch and Raspberry Breeze.

Courtesy of/Saxbys Cool down this summer with the Sangria Spritz from Saxbys.

The Free Spirit drinks will debut Tuesday, May 28, and will be available through the summer at all Saxbys cafés.

Saxbys also provided PhillyVoice with recipes for the new sippers, so readers can make at home.

Make a batch of the Philly House Punch for your next get together, or quickly whip up an Espresso Tonic for yourself when you need a pick-me-up.

Philly House Punch

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh peaches (peeled, cored and chopped)

1 cup simple syrup (equal parts water and sugar)

½ teaspoon bourbon extract

8 cups unsweetened green tea

4 lemon wheels

4 mint leaves

Directions:

In a blender pitcher, add peaches, simple syrup and bourbon extract. Blend until smooth then pour into an airtight container and store in refrigerator for up to five days.

Fill four glasses with ice. Add 2 tablespoons of peach syrup into each glass. Top with green tea. Stir and garnish with lemon wheel and mint leaf.

Espresso Tonic

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Saxbys Espresso

1 200 milliliter bottle of Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water

1 lemon wheel

Directions:

Fill a highball glass with ice, then add espresso. Top with tonic water and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.